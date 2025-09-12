Dem Senator Totally Melts Down After Suspect in Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is Exposed...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Rejects Claims Democrats Incite Violence
To Combat Corruption, Albania Installs Fully Artificial Intelligent Finance Cabinet Minist...
Senate Republicans Trigger the Nuclear Option, Schumer Responds by Saying GOP Stole a...
Republicans, Democrats Clash Over Energy Efficiency Rules for Appliances
Ilhan Omar Tries to Stain Charlie Kirk’s Legacy — But His Impact Will...
Violence, Inhumanity and Murder
Colorado School Shooter Was Radicalized by Extremist Network, Sheriff Says
Erika Kirk Vows to Carry On Charlie’s Mission: 'You Have No Idea What...
Nevada Democrats Vote No on Tax Relief, Then Take Credit for Its Success
Free Speech Advocates Just Called Out Microsoft. Here’s Why.
DOJ Sues Uber for Denying Rides to Passengers with Service Dogs, Wheelchairs
Cross Erika Kirk Held Outside SUV Was Charlie’s Own
Republicans Move to Honor Charlie Kirk in U.S. Capitol Rotunda
Tipsheet

Batya Ungar-Sargon Explains Why Dems Can't Genuinely Denounce Charlie Kirk's Assassination

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 12, 2025 10:35 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

She’s not a conservative, but she knows the Left. She knows their games. And she took a blowtorch to the numerous Democrats and liberals who ‘condemned’ the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Batya Ungar-Sargon is a rarity: she’s a left-wing Trump supporter. No doubt that label has reaped mountains of hate directed at her, because she calls out the Left’s BS. Kirk was shot and killed at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. The suspect, Tyler Robinson, was captured today.

Sargon went line-by-line over how the Left is disingenuous about their remarks on the assassination, why it will likely continue, and how there cannot be a unifying moment if one side, the Left, continues to lie. They’re also gaslighting themselves into believing abjectly insane things. Only a leftie could think Robinson was such a die-hard Kirk supporter that he would assassinate him at a college event. It makes no sense. It never did, but here they are, and they’re falling for some awful information, too. She added that the reason why the Left cannot be introspective about this assassination is that nothing in their ideology suggests what happened this week was wrong (via NY Post): 

Even in their denunciations, the left is gaslighting us about the truth: The vast majority of the political violence in this country is coming from their side. And they are unwilling to take an ounce of responsibility for it. 

They can’t — because there’s nothing in their philosophy to explain why the cold-blooded murder of Charlie Kirk is wrong. They view the world not through the Judeo-Christian lens of right versus wrong, but through the lens of power. In their view, people with less power have no moral responsibilities. 

Moreover, they claim language is violence, and believing things counter to leftist orthodoxy is a form of violence, too. And they believe that when victims, as they see themselves, are threatened by such “violence,” physical violence is a righteous response. 

It’s doubly ironic that the left’s own language these days is replete with fighting words. 

“Our only chance to save our democracy is to fight fire with fire,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) said earlier this week. “We’re in a war right now to save this country, so you have to be willing to do whatever is necessary to save the country.” 

[…] 

Yet in the wake of Charlie’s murder, Democrat after Democrat is decrying political violence “on both sides.” 

[…] 

It’s not just projection; it’s an inversion of victim and perpetrator. They called for war, and when someone heeded them and picked up a gun to murder a conservative icon, they cast themselves as the victims. 

Here’s the truth, leftists: The violence is coming from inside your house. It’s the result of decades of demonizing right-wing voices with legitimate views — views in fact shared by most Americans. 

And when censorship and deplatforming and cancel culture failed to silence those voices, the left’s fanatics picked up guns. 

I want the country to come together. I want us to unify against the scourge of political violence. 

But we can’t do that while the left is lying to our faces. 

Oh, but it gets better: some say that suggesting Democrats’ charged rhetoric is radical is creating a more charged atmosphere. These people are idiots, and that’s why these would-be assassins can hide so well. They’re getting quite a bit of cover from the legacy media. Yes, they’re influence is dying, but they can still do this for their people.

