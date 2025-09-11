Seth Moulton's Response to Charlie Kirk's Assassination Is What's Wrong With the Democrat Party

Charlie Kirk was assassinated yesterday at a college event in Utah. He was 31. Kirk was hosting his marquee Q&A session, part of his new American Comeback Tour, which kicked off at Utah Valley University. He was answering a question about transgender shooters when an assassin’s bullet struck him in the neck. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive. His death has led to an outpouring of support, even from the staunchest of liberals; the sensible ones at least.

President Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office last night. Political violence on the Left is now a problem—they’re taking us out. They tried to assassinate the president, and now they have eliminated one of the most vocal and influential political activists in the country. Kirk single-handedly swung young Gen Z voters, especially males, to the GOP.

Anti-conservative transgender shooters have also committed the recent spate of mass shootings, and this epidemic is being fueled by Democrats and members of the legacy press who have demonized Kirk, Trump, and Trump supporters for being Nazis for years. They frame it as an existential crisis, a civil war, and that propaganda 24/7 will lead to what happened yesterday in Utah. So, when you hear this nonsense from Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA), you know it's bulls**t.

The man actually blamed the heated rhetoric on Trump, and then circled back to January 6. You cannot make this up:

🚨Democrat Seth Moulton just said that REPUBLICANS are the ones causing violence while DEMOCRATS are toning down the rhetoric.



"Actually calling to up the political violence — We're hearing that a lot from the right, right now."



"Democrats across the board are saying we need to… pic.twitter.com/odAEBV50TY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 11, 2025

January 6, Seth? Are we going to go through this circus again? The Left is picking conservatives off and committing mass shootings. Meanwhile, no January 6 protester murdered anyone. Ashli Babbit was killed by a Capitol Police officer and Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes. These aren't the same things. Also, no one cares about this little riot. Your side has demonized us for years, and now the sick legions of the progresisve Left are committing acts of domestic terror.

Prepare for a crackdown.

We're the ones causing the chaos–just absolute lunacy.

UPDATE:

BREAKING: FBI releases photos of someone they're calling a "person of interest" in connection with the assassination of Charlie Kirk. https://t.co/Q47feDaCoT — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 11, 2025

