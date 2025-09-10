The NYT Headline About the Charlotte Stabbing Is Beyond Disgusting
Tipsheet

New Video Footage of the Charlotte Stabbing Reveals a Horrifying Social Trend

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 10, 2025 6:55 AM
Photo via Iryna Zarutska's Instagram

The media is huffy that this story didn’t die out like they hoped, which has led to insane headlines about how a murder in Charlotte in August is now some conservative war cry. It’s not, but it captures the failure of Democrat-run cities when addressing crime and public safety. On August 22, Iryna Zarutska, 23, a Ukrainian refugee, was stabbed by DeCarlos Brown Jr., 34, a career criminal, as she commuted to work at a local pizza place. 

The look of horror on her face after he stabbed her three times in the throat is haunting, followed by cries, and then her slumping over out of her seat. She died at the scene. Brown is seen walking away, blood dripping off the blade. The additional footage is harrowing, but many noted the abject indifference of onlookers to her well-being. One man did try to assist Zarutska, but it was too late. 

Trump Went Out to Dinner Last Night in DC. Here's What Happened. Matt Vespa
Now, some call it urban decay. Some noted the lack of humanity. Tragically, this isn’t new. The bystander effect has been studied for decades, a disturbing trend where onlookers fail to assist in emergencies or crimes in progress when others are present. Isn’t that why if a woman is being attacked, they are told to yell ‘fire,’ instead of ‘help?’ No one responds to help, but ‘fire’ will likely draw a response, or so they say. 

I’m not saying what happened here is right. Still, many stood around and did nothing when Daniel Penny defended himself and others on a New York City subway against a deranged Jordan Neely, who died because of Penny’s chokehold. Penny, a former US Marine, did nothing wrong but was put through the woke legal ringer, charged with second-degree manslaughter and negligent homicide. Penny’s legal fallout will likely deter bystanders from taking action, as they fear being ruined by overzealous, woke prosecutors who prioritize narratives over the rule of law. 

Regardless, it’s tough to watch. The woman is bleeding out, and everyone is stoic to the max.

Also, again, the media reaction has been atrocious. 

The NYT Headline About the Charlotte Stabbing Is Beyond Disgusting Matt Vespa
