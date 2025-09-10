New Video Footage of the Charlotte Stabbing Reveals a Horrifying Social Trend

The media is huffy that this story didn’t die out like they hoped, which has led to insane headlines about how a murder in Charlotte in August is now some conservative war cry. It’s not, but it captures the failure of Democrat-run cities when addressing crime and public safety. On August 22, Iryna Zarutska, 23, a Ukrainian refugee, was stabbed by DeCarlos Brown Jr., 34, a career criminal, as she commuted to work at a local pizza place.

Advertisement

The look of horror on her face after he stabbed her three times in the throat is haunting, followed by cries, and then her slumping over out of her seat. She died at the scene. Brown is seen walking away, blood dripping off the blade. The additional footage is harrowing, but many noted the abject indifference of onlookers to her well-being. One man did try to assist Zarutska, but it was too late.

Perhaps the most horrific part of this video is the complete apathy and lack of empathy of the witnesses of this horrific anti-white, public execution. pic.twitter.com/jT0PUuVP4G — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 9, 2025

My God, the apathy of those around her... https://t.co/oxEEVJRgoA — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) September 9, 2025

At least one man attempted to save Iryna Zarutska. Some faith in humanity restored.



And you will notice he is a black man, so stop using this murder to justify your racism. https://t.co/H5yTHm1kpG — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 9, 2025

The “fuck your thoughts and prayers; we need action!” crowd sure seems upset that people are asking why a diagnosed schizo with a violent rap sheet a mile long was allowed to wander loose in Charlotte. — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 9, 2025

Now, some call it urban decay. Some noted the lack of humanity. Tragically, this isn’t new. The bystander effect has been studied for decades, a disturbing trend where onlookers fail to assist in emergencies or crimes in progress when others are present. Isn’t that why if a woman is being attacked, they are told to yell ‘fire,’ instead of ‘help?’ No one responds to help, but ‘fire’ will likely draw a response, or so they say.

I’m not saying what happened here is right. Still, many stood around and did nothing when Daniel Penny defended himself and others on a New York City subway against a deranged Jordan Neely, who died because of Penny’s chokehold. Penny, a former US Marine, did nothing wrong but was put through the woke legal ringer, charged with second-degree manslaughter and negligent homicide. Penny’s legal fallout will likely deter bystanders from taking action, as they fear being ruined by overzealous, woke prosecutors who prioritize narratives over the rule of law.

Regardless, it’s tough to watch. The woman is bleeding out, and everyone is stoic to the max.

Advertisement

Also, again, the media reaction has been atrocious.

Murderer: “I got the white girl.”



CNN: “You can’t say race had anything to do with this! Let’s blame X!”



Great job hiring back this guy, CNN. If the goal is to average less than 9,000 viewers per U.S state, this is how you do it. https://t.co/tNYlHWxPJr — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) September 9, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!