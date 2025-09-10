Killer Reveals Why He Stabbed a Ukrainian Refugee to Death in Charlotte. It's Total Garbage.

Iryna Zarutska, 23, was a Ukrainian refugee who worked at a local pizzeria in Charlotte. This would be her last shift. The harrowing footage has become a national storyline, not only because of the brutal nature of the crime, but because her murderer was allowed to roam the streets despite being a repeat offender. The attack occurred on August 22; the media was hoping we wouldn’t notice. DeCarlos Brown Jr., 34, is seen whipping out a knife behind Zarutska on public transit when, suddenly, he stabbed her in the throat three times. She cries out, the look of horror on her face, before she slumps over. She died at the scene.

CNN reported on why Brown committed this attack. Of course, they buried it toward the end. He felt that this woman was reading his thoughts [emphasis mine]:

Tracey Brown believes her brother suffered a disastrous mental break that night. Video of the attack shows Brown fidgeting and restless. He nodded his head, then shook it. He sat, with his hood pulled over his long hair, abruptly upright and then slouched forward to rest his head on the seat in front of him. Occasionally, he swayed back and forth. Finally, he attacked Zarutska, who had just boarded the train minutes prior. Charlotte had been her refuge from the violence abroad, but now Zarutska lost her life there. “It’s very, very sickening and sad that we have such evil in our society today,” Lonnie, the family friend said. Brown later told his sister he attacked the woman because she was reading his mind. “A person that is hearing voices in their head and believes the world is against them, they’re going to break,” she told CNN. “And I think that night he broke.”

So, why was this lunatic roaming free again? He now claims the government implanted stuff in his body that led him to commit this crime.

Brown boasted that he "got that white girl" after killing Zarutska. Not sure that flies, man.

