Sen. Bernie Sanders' Outburst at RFK Said the Quiet Part Out Loud

Senate Democrats were brought to a full froth today, as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. answered questions about certain tweaks he plans to enact, especially regarding vaccinations. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) inadvertently said the quiet part out loud, which was that everyone on the Senate Finance Committee was, more or less, in the pocket of the pharmaceutical industry (via Associated Press):

Advertisement

It's only the Senate Finance Committee. It's not like they do anything important. https://t.co/jfKxKmoNIV — Walter Kirn (@walterkirn) September 5, 2025

Democrats were SO unserious in the RFK Jr hearing.



This is the perfect example.



No wonder Americans don’t support these guys — their approval ratings are in the gutter. pic.twitter.com/RPMxDwVJaB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 4, 2025

🔥WOAH: Secretary Kennedy just put Elizabeth Warren's Big Pharma bucks on FULL, PUBLIC DISPLAY!



"I know you've taken $855,000 from pharmaceutical companies, Senator!"



That's gotta hurt. pic.twitter.com/7m1HOVkd2w — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 4, 2025

SENATOR HASSAN: "Why have you acted behind closed doors to overrule scientists and limit the freedom of parents to give the COVID vaccine to their children?"



SECRETARY KENNEDY: "This is crazy talk. You're just making stuff up." pic.twitter.com/fy32LED51K — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) September 4, 2025

RFK Jr. corners Colorado Democrat Senator Michael Bennet in fiery argument.



"Are you saying the mRNA Vaccine has never been associated with myocarditis?" pic.twitter.com/wNCRjYsVCc — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) September 4, 2025

RFK Jr. was being questioned by Senator Bernie Sanders and it took a wild turn that nobody saw coming.



Sanders was pressed about taking money from Big Pharma and he exposed the truth!



"Everybody in this room took Big Pharma money."



Revealing admission. pic.twitter.com/vORO8oaJZV — Media Lies (@MediasLies) September 4, 2025

Democrats are getting absolutely TORCHED by @SecKennedy. They seem uninterested in health or human services, just parrots of a failed medical orthodoxy that has made America less healthy. Great hearing and preparation by the Sec. https://t.co/mRNiJ6sdT0 — Taylor Budowich (@TayFromCA) September 4, 2025

A contentious three-hour hearing between U.S. senators and Robert Kennedy Jr. devolved into multiple screaming matches on Thursday as the nation’s health secretary fended off accusations about sweeping changes he’s made to vaccines, health care policy and leadership. The oversight hearing in the Senate Finance Committee was a chance for senators to seek answers from Kennedy on recent high-profile departures at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the appointment of vaccine critics to an influential federal advisory committee and changes to COVID-19 vaccine recommendations that will make it harder for many Americans to get the shots. Both Democrats and Republicans came out swinging. They questioned whether he would keep his earlier promise that he wouldn’t block vaccines for Americans who wanted them. A frustrated Kennedy dismissed those arguments but also sowed doubt on vaccine safety and effectiveness from the prominent perch on Capitol Hill.

It was riddled with silliness, but the sticky wicket here is that while you might disagree with Kennedy on vaccines, the other side, the medical establishment, has some stones calling this man a kook. Second, post-COVID, people still hate institutions, and this one was the biggest liar of them all.

Advertisement

“RFK is such a kook.” pic.twitter.com/DmVkyjaRX5 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 4, 2025

“RFK is such a kook.” pic.twitter.com/Yg0CPZG24E — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 4, 2025

"We CaNt TrUsT RFK Jr. To DiCtAte HeALtH pOLiCy!" pic.twitter.com/hxVz8JCg1q — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 4, 2025

RFK Jr. is such a quack. You must listen to the real scientists, like the ones who made us put on a mask as we entered a restaurant, walk ten feet to a table, and then take it off as soon as we sat down. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 4, 2025

“RFK is such a kook.” pic.twitter.com/DmVkyjaRX5 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) September 4, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!