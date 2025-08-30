Why the Libs' Red Flag Law Narrative Doesn't Work With the Minneapolis Shooter
Here's What Happened When Pam Bondi Found Out a DOJ Staffer Flipped Off a National Guardsman

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 30, 2025 7:00 AM
Donald Trump won the 2024 election. If you can’t stand that as a government employee, it’s time to leave. There won’t be any ‘Dumbledore’s Army’ nonsense, which we saw during the first Trump presidency at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. It’s simple: if you’re not in our tribe, you’re gone. Take this Justice Department staffer who flipped off a National Guardsman. She was fired over it (via NY Post): 

Attorney General Pam Bondi fired another Department of Justice paralegal Friday — after the environmental division employee flipped off a National Guard member on her way to work. 

Elizabeth Baxter works in the same building as fellow fired paralegal Sean Charles Dunn, who allegedly threw a salami Subway sandwich at a Border Protection officer. 

Baxter arrived for work at the DOJ’s “4CON” building in the NoMa district of Washington, DC, at 8.21 a.m. on Aug. 18, and boasted to a DOJ security guard that she had just made the obscene gesture to a guardsman at Metro Center Metro Stop and said, “F–k the National Guard,” according to Bondi. 

At 12:18 p.m. the same day, Baxter was observed on DOJ security cameras putting up her middle finger toward the National Guard and saying, “F–k you!” 

One week later, on Aug. 25, Baxter arrived at work and again told the DOJ security guard that she hated the National Guard and told them to “F–k off!” 

“Today, I took action to terminate a DOJ employee for inappropriate conduct towards National Guard service members in DC” Bondi told The Post. 

Of course, she’s some crusty old white woman. These old lefty boomers are a cancer to the country, as are progressive white women. They’re the only ones upset that law and order have returned to the capital now that President Trump federalized the DC police and deployed National Guard units. Even Mayor Muriel Bowser said she was appreciative of the efforts that reduced crime in the city, though she added some stuff about not liking masked ICE agents enforcing the law into the mix. Still, she angered some members of the DC city council.  

Just remember, Ms. Baxter. No one can hear you. Nobody cares. Nothing will come of this. 

