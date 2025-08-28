The 'John Bolton Raid Was Politically Motivated' Narrative Just Imploded

Former national security adviser John Bolton had his home raided by federal agents last week. It caused a stir among those in the liberal media, who immediately ran with the narrative that this FBI visit was politically motivated. Bolton is one of President Trump’s most vocal critics.

Advertisement

The authoritarian hysterics from the liberal pundit class were deafening, along with some gaslighting about how Barack Obama and Joe Biden never gave an order to go after their enemies. Now, we’ve learned that the momentum to initiate the eventual raid at the Bolton home started under the Biden administration, which also hindered the investigation. They could’ve searched Bolton’s home under Biden, but didn’t. I wonder why (via NYT) [emphasis mine]:

The investigation into President Trump’s former national security adviser, John R. Bolton, began to pick up momentum during the Biden administration, when U.S. intelligence officials collected information that appeared to show that he had mishandled classified information, according to people familiar with the inquiry. The United States gathered data from an adversarial country’s spy service, including emails with sensitive information that Mr. Bolton, while still working in the first Trump administration, appeared to have sent to people close to him on an unclassified system, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive case that remains open. The investigation of Mr. Bolton, who has become an ardent critic of the president, burst back into public view last week when federal agents searched his Maryland home and Washington office.

We’re done here. The allegation is that Bolton transmitted sensitive materials to his wife's and daughter’s emails before he was fired by Trump in 2019. An independent magistrate in DC and Maryland approved the search warrants.

No one is above the law.

Seems like a big deal for all the people who immediately went to it being political. pic.twitter.com/R21Recgdy1 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) August 27, 2025

Susan Glasser, the wife of the NYT’s chief WH correspondent Peter Baker, wrote that the Bolton raid was “retribution” and “revenge vibes were strong”



Today: Her husband’s employer reports that the investigation picked up momentum under Biden amid concerns from intel officials pic.twitter.com/k5fsP3w0f0 — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) August 28, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!