Disgusting: Prayer Vigil for Annunciation Catholic School Shooting Turned Into Gun Control...
Very Disappointing: Fox News Pushed Gun Control Yesterday During Their Minneapolis Shootin...
Annunciation Catholic School Kid Recounts How Friend Saved His Life
FBI: Minneapolis Shooting Was an Act of Anti-Catholic Domestic Terrorism
The Uncomfortable Facts We Can’t Ignore
Payback Time
Media: Trump 'Bizarrely' Calls President 'Chief Law Enforcement Officer' - Other President...
Mamdani Could Lose Even in Crowded Field
Trump Is Not the Biggest Threat to the Fed's Independence
Business, Politics and Consultants
Don’t Let Credit Unions Fool You— They Are Not the Same Mom and...
A Tribute to the Man Behind Dr. James Dobson
Luxury Dorm Décor Does Not Help When a College Woman Is Assigned to...
The Dangerous Myth of Juvenile Criminal Ingenues
Tipsheet

CNN Reporter: Semi-Automatic Rifles Can Fire Dozens of Bullets With One Trigger Pull

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 28, 2025 12:30 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

 

What the hell is wrong with CNN? No, wait—I know; that’s an evergreen question. Yesterday, the nation was rocked by a tragic mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Robert “Robin” Westman, a man who identified as a female, opened fire during a mass, which was being held to commemorate the start of the new school year, killing two students, ages eight and ten, and wounding 17 others. Westman committed suicide before being apprehended by police. 

Advertisement

Westman was armed with a rifle, shotgun, and a handgun. It was a pure act of evil. The manifesto and accompanying videos showcasing the arsenal Westman had amassed for the attack were beyond disturbing. 

And CNN decided it was a prime opportunity to drop some fake news about the weapons. First, semiautomatic isn’t scary or new—these are standard rifles that have been available for civilian purchase for generations. Simply put, it means self-reloading, where one round is fired per trigger pull. The same applies to handguns with a detachable magazine. The Beretta 9MM handgun John McClane and Martin Riggs used in Die Hard and Lethal Weapon, respectively, are semiautomatic—one round per trigger pull.  

The network’s senior justice correspondent, Evan Perez, said that dozens of bullets could be discharged with one trigger pull. That’s simply a lie. It’s not the first time CNN has coughed up the ball on guns, their firing mechanisms, the current laws, and the lexicon. You need to know what you’re talking about, and the number of reporters who still think that semiautomatic and automatic are the same remains astounding. This network also believed that the Navy Yard shooter in 2013 used a grenade launcher. But CNN isn’t the only one—a local NBC News affiliate thought a shotgun was an AR-15 rifle. 

Recommended

NYT: Another New 'Nightmare Scenario' Is Unfolding for Democrats Guy Benson
Advertisement

The most trusted name in news—sorry, I still find that slogan funny—doesn’t know the basics on firearms and yet wants to inform us about them. That only happens when the newsroom cares more about a specific narrative than the facts, but you knew that already. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CNN LAW AND ORDER LIBERAL MEDIA MASS SHOOTING SECOND AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYT: Another New 'Nightmare Scenario' Is Unfolding for Democrats Guy Benson
Oh, Come On: The Media's Aversion to Discuss This About the Minneapolis Shooter Is Why They're Mocked Matt Vespa
Which Democrat Will Merge Into the 2028 Sane Lane? Kurt Schlichter
NY Post Reporter Translated the Minneapolis Shooter's Alleged Manifesto Matt Vespa
Shocking New Information Has Emerged About Minneapolis School Shooter's Mother Jeff Charles
Fake News Replaced by Fake 'Experts' Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

NYT: Another New 'Nightmare Scenario' Is Unfolding for Democrats Guy Benson
Advertisement