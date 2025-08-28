Annunciation Catholic School Kid Recounts How Friend Saved His Life

That kid is a hero, and he has the gratitude of his friend, who told this incredible story to the press in the aftermath of the tragic shooting that occurred Wednesday at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. Robert “Robin” Westman, a man who identified as a woman, opened fire during a mass commemorating the start of the new school year.

Weston Halsne, 10, told reporters that when shots rang out—Westman fired through the stained glass—his friend dove on top of him, protecting him. He was struck in the back. The good news is that everyone injured in the attack is expected to survive. Seventeen people, 14 children and three adults, were injured. Tragically, two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed. Westman committed suicide before police could make an arrest.

A fifth grader just revealed that his friend was "LAYING ON TOP OF ME, making sure I was safe, and he got hit," during the Minneapolis Catholic church shooting



"That was really brave of him."



GIVE HIM A MEDAL OF FREEDOM.



— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 27, 2025

It was an evil act that drew even worse reactions from the liberal media and Democrats, who mocked the faithful, showing once again that Democrats don’t know real people. It was a shooting at a Catholic school. Prayer is a cornerstone, along with billions of people from various faiths and creeds. It was another instance where Democrats insulted 80-90 percent of the population to shield the super minority—the transgender people—from being attacked. Guys, one shot up a school and killed some kids, and it’s not the first time.

