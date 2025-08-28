Disgusting: Prayer Vigil for Annunciation Catholic School Shooting Turned Into Gun Control...
Very Disappointing: Fox News Pushed Gun Control Yesterday During Their Minneapolis Shootin...
FBI: Minneapolis Shooting Was an Act of Anti-Catholic Domestic Terrorism
CNN Reporter: Semi-Automatic Rifles Can Fire Dozens of Bullets With One Trigger Pull
The Uncomfortable Facts We Can’t Ignore
Payback Time
Media: Trump 'Bizarrely' Calls President 'Chief Law Enforcement Officer' - Other President...
Mamdani Could Lose Even in Crowded Field
Trump Is Not the Biggest Threat to the Fed's Independence
Business, Politics and Consultants
Don’t Let Credit Unions Fool You— They Are Not the Same Mom and...
A Tribute to the Man Behind Dr. James Dobson
Luxury Dorm Décor Does Not Help When a College Woman Is Assigned to...
The Dangerous Myth of Juvenile Criminal Ingenues
Tipsheet

Annunciation Catholic School Kid Recounts How Friend Saved His Life

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 28, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

That kid is a hero, and he has the gratitude of his friend, who told this incredible story to the press in the aftermath of the tragic shooting that occurred Wednesday at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. Robert “Robin” Westman, a man who identified as a woman, opened fire during a mass commemorating the start of the new school year.

Advertisement

Weston Halsne, 10, told reporters that when shots rang out—Westman fired through the stained glass—his friend dove on top of him, protecting him.  He was struck in the back. The good news is that everyone injured in the attack is expected to survive. Seventeen people, 14 children and three adults, were injured. Tragically, two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed. Westman committed suicide before police could make an arrest.  

It was an evil act that drew even worse reactions from the liberal media and Democrats, who mocked the faithful, showing once again that Democrats don’t know real people. It was a shooting at a Catholic school. Prayer is a cornerstone, along with billions of people from various faiths and creeds. It was another instance where Democrats insulted 80-90 percent of the population to shield the super minority—the transgender people—from being attacked. Guys, one shot up a school and killed some kids, and it’s not the first time. 

Recommended

NYT: Another New 'Nightmare Scenario' Is Unfolding for Democrats Guy Benson
Advertisement

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CATHOLIC CHURCH GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING MINNESOTA TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYT: Another New 'Nightmare Scenario' Is Unfolding for Democrats Guy Benson
Oh, Come On: The Media's Aversion to Discuss This About the Minneapolis Shooter Is Why They're Mocked Matt Vespa
Which Democrat Will Merge Into the 2028 Sane Lane? Kurt Schlichter
NY Post Reporter Translated the Minneapolis Shooter's Alleged Manifesto Matt Vespa
CNN Reporter: Semi-Automatic Rifles Can Fire Dozens of Bullets With One Trigger Pull Matt Vespa
Shocking New Information Has Emerged About Minneapolis School Shooter's Mother Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

NYT: Another New 'Nightmare Scenario' Is Unfolding for Democrats Guy Benson
Advertisement