Tipsheet

Oh, Come On: The Media's Aversion to Discuss This About the Minneapolis Shooter Is Why They're Mocked

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 27, 2025 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Robert “Robin” Westman, a man who identified as a woman, committed a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School. Rob opened fire on congregants attending a mass commemorating the start of the new school year. Two children are dead, with another 17 wounded. Of the 17, 14 are children, three are adults—all are expected to survive. Westman committed suicide before the police could apprehend him.

Rob’s manifesto is riddled with insanity, antisemitism, and anti-Trump nonsense. Before the attack, two videos showed the arsenal of weapons that were going to be used in the attack, along with a manifesto. This was planned, and there was a motive. The media may not like it since they can’t attack Republicans, but it’s there. 

One of the magazines had “kill Donald Trump” inscribed on it, a detail ABC News omitted. Whatever the case, anti-Christian, specifically, anti-Catholic, attitudes appear to be pervasive, but authorities won’t say what the motive is. They can’t. Meanwhile, we have clowns on MSNBC spinning the wheel of wonder on this, asking if video games might have radicalized Westman.  

The media is treating this like a mystery wrapped in a riddle when it’s not. 

UPDATE: Total trainwreck

ANTISEMITISM CATHOLIC CHURCH DONALD TRUMP LIBERAL MEDIA MASS SHOOTING TRANSGENDER

