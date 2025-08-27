Oh, Come On: The Media's Aversion to Discuss This About the Minneapolis Shooter Is Why They're Mocked

Robert “Robin” Westman, a man who identified as a woman, committed a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School. Rob opened fire on congregants attending a mass commemorating the start of the new school year. Two children are dead, with another 17 wounded. Of the 17, 14 are children, three are adults—all are expected to survive. Westman committed suicide before the police could apprehend him.

Minneapolis Police Chief: "I have no information to share on a motive." pic.twitter.com/ewR8nPQgtq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 27, 2025

Rob’s manifesto is riddled with insanity, antisemitism, and anti-Trump nonsense. Before the attack, two videos showed the arsenal of weapons that were going to be used in the attack, along with a manifesto. This was planned, and there was a motive. The media may not like it since they can’t attack Republicans, but it’s there.

ABC reporter refers to “the name of President Trump written on the guns” without mentioning that the message was “k*ll Donald Trump” pic.twitter.com/XuPvv5subK — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) August 27, 2025

One of the magazines had “kill Donald Trump” inscribed on it, a detail ABC News omitted. Whatever the case, anti-Christian, specifically, anti-Catholic, attitudes appear to be pervasive, but authorities won’t say what the motive is. They can’t. Meanwhile, we have clowns on MSNBC spinning the wheel of wonder on this, asking if video games might have radicalized Westman.

"National Security Analyst" on MSNBC wonders what "radicalized" Robert "Robin" Westman — who was a man identifying as a woman, the Minnesota Catholic Church shooter.



"Maybe they have bad parenting...The effects of COVID...Young men are...being raised by video games..."



"People… pic.twitter.com/ahWgFH9IHf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 27, 2025

🚨 WTF? The police chief of Minneapolis says NO MOTIVE could be determined of the transgender sho*ter at a Catholic Church and school…



…who had a PLETHORA of anti-Christian messaging on video and a mag that said “K*LL DONALD TRUMP”



🤯



pic.twitter.com/ASyu5XdM0e — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 27, 2025

TRANSGENDER SH00TER: *Literally posts videos showing how much he hates Christians*



MAYOR: Stop attacking transgenderism



POLICE CHIEF: We have no motive



Minneapolis is absolutely screwed. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 27, 2025

WATCH: CNN’s John Miller mentions the video and notes left behind by the alleged Minneapolis Catholic church shooter, citing their mental illness and the working motive is “he was in pain,” but NOTHING about the shooter being transgender and that they hated Christians, Jews, and… pic.twitter.com/zYQWREdPUr — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 27, 2025

MSNBC reports on the MN trans shooter manifesto video — showing “Kill Donald Trump” written on a magazine:



“We won’t get into the particular details…specific motivation and ideology to be determined." pic.twitter.com/SS7tACLiDw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 27, 2025

CNN guest and workplace violence speaker says ascribing an anti-Catholic or anti-Christian motive to what’s happened in Minneapolis would require “some push[ing] together..of facts that would really kind of indicate that this entire intent of this crime was to injure this… pic.twitter.com/nNI7aoUfVA — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 27, 2025

The media is treating this like a mystery wrapped in a riddle when it’s not.

#BREAKING: Sources confirm to Fox the Minneapolis shooter has been identified as 23-year-old Robin Westman. According to court docs, at 17-years-old Robert Westman formally had his legal name changed to Robin because docs state the “minor child identifies as female and wants her… pic.twitter.com/J8RHH7ZNA4 — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) August 27, 2025

UPDATE: Total trainwreck

CNN’s John Miller tells Jake Tapper in the 6pm hour that it’s now clear the Minneapolis Catholic school shooter did not have “a specific motive” and there “won’t” ever “be a specific motive” because his “manifesto” was “kind of rambling” and “hate[d] everybody”....



“Well,… pic.twitter.com/m0iU9obNFe — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 27, 2025

