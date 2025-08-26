Why CNN Has Been Especially Entertaining This Week
Tipsheet

Why Kamala Harris Remains a Total Cancer on the DNC

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 26, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

The Democratic National Committee is in a state of total disaster. They had an intraparty kerfuffle between David Hogg and its chair, Ken Martin. Also, no one knows who that guy is. The DNC is woefully behind in the fundraising game compared to their counterparts at the Republican National Committee, a sign that the party brand is broke, broken, and laughably unappealing to voters. 

The RNC reported a $65 million-plus cash advantage over Democrats. And while Democrats try to figure out how to fill the campaign coffers, they’re still dealing with Kamala Harris. Yes, the former vice president remains a cancer, as her 2024 campaign expenditures still need to be paid. It’s no small bill. The DNC is shoveling millions to cover those debts (via Axios): 

Democrats are still paying for Kamala Harris' loss to Donald Trump last year — literally. 

The Democratic National Committee has paid more than $15 million toward Harris 2024 campaign expenses in the first six months of 2025. 

Why it matters: The continued payments and lackluster fundraising left the DNC with $65 million less cash on hand than the Republican National Committee at the end of July. 

The DNC had just $15 million and the RNC — helped along by Trump's and Vice President Vance's fundraising — had $80 million. 

State of play: The financial woes have resulted in Democrats continuing to point fingers at each other nearly 10 months after last November's election. 

Some donors and senior Democrats are angry that Harris' campaign spent an unprecedented $1.5 billion during her 15-week run and still lost all seven swing states.

Some donors have grown reluctant to give the DNC more money even as the party is trying to pivot to the 2026 midterms. 

Here's the Perfect Thread That Reminds Us Who Abrego Garcia Really Is
When you blow $1.5 billion, lose all seven swing states, lose the popular vote, the Electoral College, and control of Congress, no one is racing to give this shambolic operation any money.

 

