Why Gavin Newsom's Attack on Red States Is a Total Trainwreck

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is proudly making himself the 2028 anti-Trump candidate. It’s funny since Trump won’t be running, at least not right now. I’m all for making a Trump third term happen, but I digress. The Left is at full froth over President Trump federalizing the DC police and deploying the National Guard to restore law and order.

Trump said it could expand to other blue state crime hell holes, like Chicago. Newsom opted to do this blitz, attacking red states and their crime statistics. It’s surreal and poorly executed. Why? Well, for most of his examples, Newsom omits that Democrats run the cities in red states that are crime-ridden:

Ok. I’m now convinced that this account is actually trying to highlight the failure of Democrat rule. https://t.co/4V0rMOJmPU — RBe (@RBPundit) August 24, 2025

This ridiculous account has omitted the fact that Memphis has a mayor that happens to be a Democrat.



Why brazenly attack a fellow party member like that? Are we not getting the joke again? https://t.co/CEzV0XVqUV — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 24, 2025

The last time Memphis had a Republican mayor was before I was born. https://t.co/Ik2QG9780O — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 25, 2025

The last Republican Mayor of St. Louis left office in the 1940s. https://t.co/YATxHP8CFQ — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 25, 2025

🚨 WTF? Gavin Newsom has the DUMBEST people running his press account.



TAMPA: Democrat mayor.



MEMPHIS: Democrat mayor.



Let's be honest.



Gavin's press team is filled with idiots. pic.twitter.com/lijLNWVmoA — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 24, 2025

I hope you enjoyed that trainwreck of an attack. Talk about stepping on your own landmine.

