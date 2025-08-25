Florida Wants the Feds to Crack Down on Blue State CDL Handouts
Tipsheet

Why Gavin Newsom's Attack on Red States Is a Total Trainwreck

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 25, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is proudly making himself the 2028 anti-Trump candidate. It’s funny since Trump won’t be running, at least not right now. I’m all for making a Trump third term happen, but I digress. The Left is at full froth over President Trump federalizing the DC police and deploying the National Guard to restore law and order.  

Advertisement

Trump said it could expand to other blue state crime hell holes, like Chicago. Newsom opted to do this blitz, attacking red states and their crime statistics. It’s surreal and poorly executed. Why? Well, for most of his examples, Newsom omits that Democrats run the cities in red states that are crime-ridden:

'It Will Stun You': Miller Warns D.C. Crime Manipulation Is Worse Than Previously Known
I hope you enjoyed that trainwreck of an attack. Talk about stepping on your own landmine. 

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM

