Tipsheet

A New 'Fiery But Mostly Peaceful' Incident Happened to This Reporter. She Deleted Her Twitter Over It.

Matt Vespa
August 15, 2025
I can’t believe she tweeted that. Dana DiFilippo is no longer on X after sharing an appalling story with an even worse headline: “the undocumented immigrant [illegal alien] at the center of immigration fight between Trump and NJ’s governor [Phil Murphy] had a largely clean driving record, despite prior DUI arrests.” That’s just Orwellian. Here’s the backstory—that illegal alien killed some people in a crash (via NJ Monitor):

State prosecutors sought pretrial detention last month for an undocumented immigrant accused of killing a woman and her daughter in a drunken driving crash in Lakewood, but a Superior Court judge denied the state’s request. 

The fatal crash has sparked a new fight between the Trump and Murphy administrations, with the White House accusing Gov. Phil Murphy of pushing “dangerous sanctuary city policies.” President Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. attorney of New Jersey has previously said she’s investigating Murphy, a Democrat, and Attorney General Matt Platkin over a state directive that limits when local law enforcement can cooperate with federal immigration agents. 

A Murphy spokesman said the governor believes the man at the center of this fight — Raul Luna-Perez, whom federal authorities said entered the United States illegally from Mexico — should have been deported long ago, and one for Platkin stressed that the state’s directive allows for cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement regarding anyone charged with a violent crime or convicted of any indictable offense. 

Platkin has noted that prosecutors wanted Luna-Perez to remain behind bars after the July 26 fatal crash, which killed Maria Pleitez, 42, and her 11-year-old daughter, Dayanara. At a July 31 court hearing in Ocean County, Gregory Lenzi, assistant county prosecutor, said he was “shocked and appalled” that Luna-Perez was arrested three times in four months for driving under the influence, according to a recording of the hearing obtained by the New Jersey Monitor. 

This is what Murphy is picking a fight with Trump over? No wonder the Democratic Party brand is trash, and why DiFilippo ran under the bed.

