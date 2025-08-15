MSNBC's Morning Joe Had the Best Line for Dems Defending the Indefensible Over Trump's DC Takeover

Noem Reveals How Many Illegal Aliens Have Self Deported
Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 15, 2025 7:00 AM
MSNBC’s Morning Joe is the lookouts on the Titanic: they see the iceberg but can’t do anything to alter the collision course. That’s the Democratic Party. I think most know their agenda sucks, but they hate Trump so much, or they’re bullied into taking these awful public policy positions, lest they risk having the wrath of the progressive Left bear down on them. The party is now defending crime. They’re booing law enforcement in D.C., who are trying to make the city safer.  

Due to rising crime, President Trump federalized the D.C. police force and deployed the National Guard. Co-host Mika Brezinski had the best line to describe the Democrats’ antics during this circus: “It’s a trap.” 

Prior, former host Chris Matthews torched liberals for defending the indefensible here: you cannot say crime is down, but the homicide rate is up. The party has yet to learn, incredibly, from their 2024 mistakes, which is telling people what they see isn’t actually happening. How about you guys stop peddling crap agenda items? 

 The reactions have been insane and oozing with elitism and fake news. Oh, and it doesn't help when even MSNBC reporters admit DC isn't safe. 

