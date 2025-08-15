MSNBC's Morning Joe Had the Best Line for Dems Defending the Indefensible Over Trump's DC Takeover

MSNBC’s Morning Joe is the lookouts on the Titanic: they see the iceberg but can’t do anything to alter the collision course. That’s the Democratic Party. I think most know their agenda sucks, but they hate Trump so much, or they’re bullied into taking these awful public policy positions, lest they risk having the wrath of the progressive Left bear down on them. The party is now defending crime. They’re booing law enforcement in D.C., who are trying to make the city safer.

Advertisement

Due to rising crime, President Trump federalized the D.C. police force and deployed the National Guard. Co-host Mika Brezinski had the best line to describe the Democrats’ antics during this circus: “It’s a trap.”

💡The moment when MSNBC’s Chris Matthews and Mika Brzezinski finally realize Democrats have been duped by Trump into defending violent crime in DC:



“It’s a trap!" pic.twitter.com/J3AlvIKGHA — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 13, 2025

Prior, former host Chris Matthews torched liberals for defending the indefensible here: you cannot say crime is down, but the homicide rate is up. The party has yet to learn, incredibly, from their 2024 mistakes, which is telling people what they see isn’t actually happening. How about you guys stop peddling crap agenda items?

The reactions have been insane and oozing with elitism and fake news. Oh, and it doesn't help when even MSNBC reporters admit DC isn't safe.

🚨NEW: MSNBC's Joe Scarborough reads aloud text from "VERY LIBERAL" person *UNLOADING* on DC crime🚨



"He says, 'This may sound controversial — but I’m not totally opposed to Trump’s National Guard move in D.C.'"



"'I know he’s doing it for politics — but crime remains rampant.'"… pic.twitter.com/pAzE7iELcY — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 12, 2025

MSNBC Guest: I'm more afraid of losing my vote and climate change than getting mugged in DC. pic.twitter.com/QzrWvqof6C — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 12, 2025

Reporter: "Do you know what the chain of command is now?"



D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith: “What does that mean?"pic.twitter.com/bHZjMsBg3G — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 12, 2025

WATCH: @ScottJenningsKY highlights how much of a crime cesspool Washington, D.C. is:



"I was in Union Station and saw a body hit the floor at the bottom of the escalator in Union Station because there was a murder right in front of me. ... Nobody in their right mind who lives… pic.twitter.com/wo2pNyDQ8q — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 12, 2025

MSNBC host Eugene Daniels claims that Trump is only seeking to federalize DC because it's majority black and brown people living there.



This is false and a desperate attempt to pull the race card.



DC has had a litany of issues surrounding crime, including falsification of crime… pic.twitter.com/P1jUbefFmc — Media Lies (@MediasLies) August 11, 2025

Every liberal journalist excoriating Trump taking charge of D.C. safety is secretly thrilled they won't get carjacked anymore. They see it as their job to lie about what they know is true because they're Democrats and the truth is bad for their side politically. It's so gross. — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 11, 2025

Advertisement

CNN decided to fact-check Trump by trying to make the point that DC crime is improving year-to-year. They used figures from DC’s local police. Their case might have been even stronger if DC’s police commander hadn’t been suspended for changing crime statistics. pic.twitter.com/R0yPUiaFaj — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 11, 2025

ABC ANCHOR: "Here in Downtown D.C., where we work, right here around our bureau, just in the past 6 months, there were 2 people shot...Literally, 2 blocks away."



"I actually was jumped walking just 2 blocks down from here."



"This morning, my coworker's car was stolen." pic.twitter.com/W32oufHHC7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 11, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!