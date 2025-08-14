CNN's Top Legal Analyst Just Blew Apart the Dems' Anti-Trump Narrative on Federalizing DC

I’m sure CNN’s Scott Jennings didn’t expect this moment during the panel discussion about President Trump’s federalization of the DC police force and deployment of the National Guard into the capital to combat rising crime: the top legal analyst for the network agreed with the administration’s moves here. Elie Honig, a former assistant US Attorney, did two things that nuked the Democrats’ anti-Trump narrative here—he said DC is “dangerous,” and that a common tactic when crime is running rampant is to surge resources.

They’re called task forces, he said on host Abby Philip’s show. It’s done all the time, with the FBI teaming up with local and state law enforcement. Is it for show? Some of it is, yes, by design. It’s meant to give the public some assurances and deter crime when there’s a heavy presence like the one we see right now in DC.

CNN's Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig sides with President Trump's actions in Washington, DC -- shocking Abby Phillip and the panel of liberals.



"Would you rather have national security out in D.C. where you work or not?" pic.twitter.com/5j3rHKkIzk — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) August 14, 2025

Honig seems to endorse the move, says it won’t hurt, and that DC is a mess, and the public safety situation must be improved. He also rejected the Democrats’ January 6 argument, despite thinking Trump should’ve been charged for his actions, but that’s for another time. He said that day, and whatever happened there has nothing to do with what’s happening now regarding enhancing public safety.

The liberals were aghast.

Rep. Richie Torres’ (D-NY) counterpoint was obliterated after Jennings noted that the DC police union endorsed what Trump was doing. The congressman thought Trump’s actions were overreach and that more funding to the police was more sensible.

Concerning Honig, he said it was theater and wouldn’t address the crime problem in DC, which is another talking point that’s disregarded by the public, because they know that’s Democrat speak for we don’t want to do anything.

“Would you rather have national security out in D.C., where you work, or not?” asked Honig. Honig ripped the guts out of the Democrats’ narrative in less than five minutes. The senior legal analyst also noted that the DC police chief and Mayor Muriel Bowser have not challenged this action in court. That’s saying something.

🔥Scott Jennings fires back at a completely absurd shot across the CNN desk at him from a left wing panelist:



“What are you thirsty for, some kind of relevance?!”



He directly called out the CNN host Abby Phillip for allowing this kind of behavior. pic.twitter.com/78vo4sU8Ww — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 14, 2025

Tense scene out here. People booing and shaming unidentified federal law enforcement as they stand in the middle of the street, posted to pull people over for random checks. pic.twitter.com/972OWQbeOs — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) August 14, 2025





