Does Obama Have Presidential Immunity for Russiagate?
The Dems' 'Crime in DC Is Down' Narrative Just Got Taken to the...
The Daily Beast Just Got a Brutal Fact-Check...and It's Absolutely Insane
The Democrats’ Mortifying Public Impotence
A City-Run Grocery Store in Missouri Closed. Want to Guess the Reason?
Time To Stop F-ing Around at the FDA
VIP
UK Group Thinks They've Really Stuck It to JD Vance With Van Stunt
End Biden’s Big Labor Giveaway Before the Rail Merger Rolls
With a Side Order of Truth
Trump Sees Himself as DC's Top Lawman
Making American Children Healthy Again
How Trump Is Beating China at Its Own Game
Tulsi Gabbard Declassifies Bombshell Email Proving Russia Hoax Was Manufactured
DOJ Smashes Transnational Elder Fraud Ring That Stole Over $5M from 400 Seniors
Tipsheet

CNN's Top Legal Analyst Just Blew Apart the Dems' Anti-Trump Narrative on Federalizing DC

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 14, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

I’m sure CNN’s Scott Jennings didn’t expect this moment during the panel discussion about President Trump’s federalization of the DC police force and deployment of the National Guard into the capital to combat rising crime: the top legal analyst for the network agreed with the administration’s moves here. Elie Honig, a former assistant US Attorney, did two things that nuked the Democrats’ anti-Trump narrative here—he said DC is “dangerous,” and that a common tactic when crime is running rampant is to surge resources. 

Advertisement

They’re called task forces, he said on host Abby Philip’s show. It’s done all the time, with the FBI teaming up with local and state law enforcement. Is it for show? Some of it is, yes, by design. It’s meant to give the public some assurances and deter crime when there’s a heavy presence like the one we see right now in DC.  

Honig seems to endorse the move, says it won’t hurt, and that DC is a mess, and the public safety situation must be improved. He also rejected the Democrats’ January 6 argument, despite thinking Trump should’ve been charged for his actions, but that’s for another time. He said that day, and whatever happened there has nothing to do with what’s happening now regarding enhancing public safety. 

The liberals were aghast.  

Rep. Richie Torres’ (D-NY) counterpoint was obliterated after Jennings noted that the DC police union endorsed what Trump was doing. The congressman thought Trump’s actions were overreach and that more funding to the police was more sensible.  

Concerning Honig, he said it was theater and wouldn’t address the crime problem in DC, which is another talking point that’s disregarded by the public, because they know that’s Democrat speak for we don’t want to do anything. 

Recommended

The Democrats’ Mortifying Public Impotence Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

“Would you rather have national security out in D.C., where you work, or not?” asked Honig. Honig ripped the guts out of the Democrats’ narrative in less than five minutes. The senior legal analyst also noted that the DC police chief and Mayor Muriel Bowser have not challenged this action in court. That’s saying something.


 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Democrats’ Mortifying Public Impotence Kurt Schlichter
The Daily Beast Just Got a Brutal Fact-Check...and It's Absolutely Insane Matt Vespa
Does Obama Have Presidential Immunity for Russiagate? Matt Vespa
A City-Run Grocery Store in Missouri Closed. Want to Guess the Reason? Matt Vespa
James Clapper: Everyone Just Get in Line on the Russian Collusion Hoax...Screw the Usual Process Matt Vespa
The Dems' 'Crime in DC Is Down' Narrative Just Got Taken to the Cleaners Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Democrats’ Mortifying Public Impotence Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement