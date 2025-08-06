Trump Seems to Have Picked His Dream Ticket for 2028
Tipsheet

MSNBC Host's Latest Meltdown Over Trump Should Put a Smile on Your Face

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 06, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Steven Senne

The economy is booming. Inflation is low. Trade deals are being hashed out left and right, and deportations of illegal aliens who were allowed to roam with impunity under Biden are being sent back. The Democrats are leaderless, divided, and unhinged. The only thing that Trump’s opposition can do is delay his policies through illegal rulings from rogue district judges. Trump is winning, the nation is with him, and MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has lost it. 

She whined this week about how we’re living under a dictatorship, which is odd given that courts have pressed against him—an absolute dictator would never allow that to happen. We still have a legislature; Republicans still had to go through obstacles to get the reconciliation and rescissions packages through. Why am I even entertaining this absurd point? This is how Democrats and liberals act when they lose. America was trashed by these people with President Drool-in-Soup wandering the White House and trying to sell us that we were living in Eden. It failed. Now, with America on the rise, it’s a dictatorship. 

This crash out only makes me smile, and I hope you feel the same way. The signs of authoritarianism are all around us, read the chyron, or something along those lines. That's how liberals view law enforcement and enhancing public safety. Also, love the line about how we're going to feed illegals to alligators, or whatever. These aren't serious people.

