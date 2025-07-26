Wait, That Was Brennan's Bombshell Evidence for the Russian Collusion Hoax?

Dear Lord, we knew the Russian collusion hoax was bad, but this deserves criminal charges, and they might happen. James Comey and John Brennan are already under the FBI’s microscope for their antics in this plot. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard confirmed that Barack Obama, the reported ringleader, was named in a criminal referral to the Justice Department this week. Of all of Obama’s former intelligence chiefs, Brennan is likely to get slapped with an indictment.

DEVELOPING: The 46-page HPSCI report shredding Brennan's dossier-backed ICA ordered by Obama was so devastating, so damning, that the CIA aggressively obstructed committee investigators, even sabotaging their computers and possibly spying on staffers. HPSCI is weighing referrals. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 25, 2025

BREAKING: Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe blocked House Intel Committee investigators from interviewing the FBI analysts who supported Brennan's "fusion cell" and his drafters of the ICA. At least 30 FBI employees associated with the dossier were gagged from speaking to staff. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 25, 2025

NEW: DNI Tulsi Gabbard said John Brennan "knowingly used false intelligence" to undermine the legitimacy of President-elect Trump and "subvert the will" of the American electorate. Defrauding the government -- in this case the U.S. intelligence services -- is a federal crime. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 25, 2025

NEW: When senior CIA officers specializing in Russia analysis confronted Brennan w/ the Steele dossier's many flaws during a Dec 2016 meeting at Langley, Brennan agreed, but wanted to still keep it in the ICA b/c it SOUNDED true. "Yes, but doesn't it ring true?" Brennan responded — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 25, 2025

Obama should be charged, but we’ll see how that goes. Still, even law professor Jonathan Turley described Brennan as a 30-point buck out in the open vis-à-vis the chances of being charged. Paul Sperry at RealClearInvestigations has more, and it’s beyond ridiculous. Hearsay was weaponized to destroy a duly elected president. We know the core of the Russian collusion hoax, the Steele Dossier, was trash, but behind that layer is even worse. It’s almost laughable if it didn’t cause so much damage to the country:

The Obama intelligence community’s claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized dirty tricks to try and help Donald Trump win the 2016 election was based on "one scant, unclear and unverifiable fragment of a sentence from one of the substandard [intelligence] reports," according to a just-declassified report that had been locked away in a CIA vault. [...] On the eve of the 2016 election, Brennan sent a "Fusion Cell" memo to Obama summarizing all the most secret, compartmented intel gathered on Trump and Russia. According to the House report declassified and released by DNI Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday, that memo " made no mention of Putin 'aspiring' for a Trump victory." Although the Russian defector had shared his thoughts about Putin with Brennan in July, the CIA director’s Nov. 6 memo concluded, "Putin expected [Clinton] to win." […] A 46-page report by the House of Representatives released Wednesday found that the source of the claim about Putin – reportedly a Russian defector living in Northern Virginia described as “anti-Trump” – merely speculated to Brennan about something he had been told by somebody else: namely, that Putin was "counting on" Trump winning. ICA participants interpreted the informant's phrase "counting on" several different ways, the report said. Many NSA and CIA officials viewed "counting on" as meaning the same thing as "expected," which is much different than the language – Putin "preferred" Trump – Brennan's five handpicked drafters used in the ICA. […] The report then drops a bombshell: "The ICA judgment on Putin's thoughts about helping candidate Trump does not stand if [Brennan's] single interpretation of the fragment [from the tip that Putin was 'counting on' Trump winning] is wrong, because there is no other intelligence corroborating it." […] The House Intelligence Committee report, whose chief author was retired Army Col. Derek Harvey, determined from a series of interviews in 2018 and 2019 with CIA analysts at Langley that Brennan ordered drafters to use the specious report from the Russian informer without following analytical standards approved by President Obama's intelligence czar James Clapper in 2015. […] Harvey and other investigators spent hundreds of hours inside a highly secure room called a SCIF at CIA headquarters poring over the raw intelligence materials that supposedly backstopped the ICA's conclusions. In an exclusive interview with RealClearInvestigations, he said it became clear, after closer inspection, that the raw information the informant provided lacked credibility. “There really was no evidence that Putin supported Trump,” Harvey said. Even so, Brennan as well as Comey, who also handled the informant, pushed to include his tip in the ICA to back the judgment Putin worked to help Trump win the election, all the while concealing their star source's identity, background and reliability from most of the participants involved in the crafting of the ICA. "They knew he was not reliable and they tried to hide access to him," Harvey said. "They knew he had bad sources. This stuff was weak." […] The House report quoted an unnamed senior intelligence officer who said he and two senior CIA officers argued with Brennan that the dossier should not be included in the ICA "at all." Brennan reportedly refused to remove it, and when confronted with the dossier's many flaws, Brennan responded: “Yes, but doesn't it ring true?" […] What's more, the House review found that Brennan made sure only a handful of analysts, mainly his handpicked authors of the ICA, were allowed to see the raw source reports out of the more than 250 people who participated in the ICA project.

That Intelligence Community Assessment was created on orders of Barack Obama, who was not pleased that the initial findings found that Russia played no role in tilting the 2016 election. He ordered the ICA, with reported instructions that it read as they wanted to regarding collusion to hamstring Donald Trump and impede his presidency. True or not, this content would be leaked to the media to create maximum chaos for the new administration. James Clapper, James Comey, Brennan, and others all forced the Steele Dossier into that report since that was the only thing they had to manufacture this fake narrative somewhat convincingly. It’s telling that the brass’ underlings and senior analysts knew the document was trash, or at the very least, the epitome of unreliable and not in keeping with standards for intelligence analysis. Brennan is not alone, but knowingly using false intelligence in this manner, weaponizing it in such a manner, is a crime.

Oh, and about that source who told him Putin wants Trump to win. Here’s the conclusion to that Temu cloak-and-dagger game:

Brennan's informant is believed to be Oleg Smolenkov, who previously worked in the Russian Embassy in Washington and later as a government foreign policy adviser in Moscow, before moving back to the D.C. area in early 2017. Brennan said his source could not be revealed because Putin might have him executed. However, reporters easily found Smolenkov living in a six-bedroom home in Stafford, Va., listed in his and his wife's real names. It's not known if Smolenkov was paid for his information. The CIA and FBI declined to comment.

Arrest this man.

