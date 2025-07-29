Again? A NYC Neighborhood Was Locked Down Today After Man Was Seen Carrying a Long Gun

Just unreal. Less than 24 hours after the tragic mass shooting that killed four people, including a police officer, in Midtown Manhattan, we had another incident where a New York City neighborhood was locked down because a man was strolling around with what appears to be a long gun. Police apprehended the suspect, who is a master recidivist with a rap sheet that spans some 70 arrests, including multiple gun charges. The suspect says the weapon was an air rifle (via NY Post):

Bronx neighborhood on lockdown after man seen walking with gun less than 24 hours after deadly NYC shooting https://t.co/7ZVRYCDWwH pic.twitter.com/gQ1Qt1k4su — New York Post (@nypost) July 29, 2025

An emotionally disturbed recidivist was arrested after he was spotted walking around a Bronx neighborhood with what appeared to be a long gun in broad daylight — less than 24 hours after a mass shooter killed an NYPD officer and three others at a luxury Park Avenue office tower. The 42-year-old man — who has more than 70 prior arrests, including six gun charges — was nabbed shortly after police arrived at 1402 Nelson Ave. to canvass the Highbridge neighborhood around 12:30 p.m., according to the NYPD and law enforcement sources. A photo obtained by The Post shows the man wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, white sneakers and a black backpack, toting the firearm in his left hand. The armed suspect — known to police as an emotionally disturbed individual with multiple related arrests — allegedly told cops the gun he was carrying was an air rifle, law enforcement sources said.

Sarah covered the shooting in Midtown last night, where the suspect, Shane Tamura, 27, stormed into the office high-rise that houses NFL headquarters. The motive appears to be related to Tamura’s days of playing football, where he seems convinced that he was suffering from chronic traumatic encephalopathy. According to the NY Post, he traveled from Nevada, where he was previously employed as a security guard, to New York City to attack the NFL’s main office. He took the wrong elevator. He later committed suicide on the 33rd floor of that building.

Given what’s transpired, today’s incident in Highbridge had everyone on edge.

