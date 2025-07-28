CNN Reporter Forced to Admit Trump's Tariff Approach Is Working

President Trump flew to Scotland for a multi-day trip, played some golf, and emerged with a significant trade deal with the European Union. They’re not happy about it, but it’s done.

The President and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced it over the weekend. The Financial Times buried this line at the end in their piece about the arrangement: “There is no hiding the fact the EU was rolled over by the Trump juggernaut, said one ambassador. ‘Trump worked out exactly where our pain threshold is.’” It’s the art of the deal.

🚨 “BIGGEST DEAL EVER MADE” — Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson @LucasFoxNews breaks down the figures of President Trump’s huge trade deal with the E.U.



• EU agrees to purchase $750B in US energy

• EU agreed to invest extra $600B in US

• 15% tariff on most goods

• EU to purchase… pic.twitter.com/cmyPRplRZI — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) July 28, 2025

We’ve known this for quite some time: the president is one step, and in some cases, multiple steps, ahead of his detractors, chiefly the media. They don’t get it, they never will, and he knows that. CNN’s Jeff Zeleny was forced to cough up the truth about the president’s approach to using tariffs, and it had to have killed him inside:

🚨HOO BOY: CNN's Jeff Zeleny is forced to admit LIVE ON AIR that President Trump's tariff strategy IS WORKING!



"He's been issuing many threats of tariffs, but they CLEARLY have been working!"



Brutal. pic.twitter.com/sbTWI65NMD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 28, 2025

“He's been issuing many threats of tariffs, but they clearly have been working," said Zeleny.

There has been no economic Armageddon; prices have not spiked, and inflation remains lower than at any point under the Biden presidency.

CNN forced to report that the trade deal with the European Union "marks a victory for Trump.pic.twitter.com/7w85VHtXJg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 28, 2025

The golden age is upon us—and there’s no stopping it.