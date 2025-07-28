One Question Lingers Regarding the Secret Service Agent Who Tried to Sneak His...
CNN Reporter Forced to Admit Trump's Tariff Approach Is Working

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 28, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

President Trump flew to Scotland for a multi-day trip, played some golf, and emerged with a significant trade deal with the European Union. They’re not happy about it, but it’s done.  

The President and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced it over the weekend. The Financial Times buried this line at the end in their piece about the arrangement: “There is no hiding the fact the EU was rolled over by the Trump juggernaut, said one ambassador. ‘Trump worked out exactly where our pain threshold is.’” It’s the art of the deal.

We’ve known this for quite some time: the president is one step, and in some cases, multiple steps, ahead of his detractors, chiefly the media. They don’t get it, they never will, and he knows that. CNN’s Jeff Zeleny was forced to cough up the truth about the president’s approach to using tariffs, and it had to have killed him inside:

“He's been issuing many threats of tariffs, but they clearly have been working," said Zeleny. 

There has been no economic Armageddon; prices have not spiked, and inflation remains lower than at any point under the Biden presidency. 

The golden age is upon us—and there’s no stopping it. 

