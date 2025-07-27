There's Another Brutal Development on the Steele Dossier...and It Involves a Former Top...
Tipsheet

Oh, What Now? The Secret Service Reportedly Engulfed in Scandal Over Trump's Scotland Trip

Matt Vespa
July 27, 2025
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

At this point, we should consider DOGE bombing the Secret Service. This agency was cagey and uncooperative in answering the most basic of questions following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, last summer. They allowed a drunk man to infiltrate former National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan’s home. There are also rampant accusations that agents aren’t being adequately trained. It’s a mess, and while it’s refreshing that there’s a director, Sean M. Curran, who isn’t a drooling vegetable, these incidents involving the bureau are becoming a national disgrace. 

What’s the latest fiasco? It involved Trump’s private four-day tour of Scotland. A Secret Service agent tried to sneak his wife onto an agency plane to the destination. Based on multiple sources, Susan Crabtree dropped details on this embarrassing incident yesterday:

Security Breach on Trump’s Scotland Trip—A Dallas USSS special agent tried to smuggle his wife on a Secret Service car plane accompanying President Trump’s security detail to Scotland. The agent flew his wife to Maryland, then she even received the official Secret Service country brief at the hotel and rode the bus to the distinguished visitor lounge at Joint Base Andrews before she was discovered and told to leave…

The BBC reported on security tightening for Trump’s visit to Scotland. As Crabtree posted, that story did not age well.  

What is going on over there? 

Side note: Curran put his life on the line to protect Trump; he was one of four agents who leaped onto the stage to defend him in Butler.

