The Core of the Russian Collusion Hoax Was Just Obliterated

It has been revealed that some senior intelligence officials were not pleased with being spoon-fed what to include in the Obama-ordered Intelligence Community Assessment, the report that triggered the Russian collusion hoax. The core of the file centered on the tidbits in the Steele Dossier, a knowingly false and unverified opposition research project subsidized by the Hillary Clinton campaign. The initial intelligence assessment, which was that Russia didn’t impact the race, incensed Barack Obama, who ordered his inner circle to manufacture a new one to prop up the unhinged hysterics about Russian collusion that the liberal media bubble was spewing daily at the time.

His intelligence chiefs complied, even those, like then-DNI James Clapper, who reportedly felt the Steele Dossier was hot garbage. The recent declassified documents about the Russian collusion hoax have delivered a death blow to the narrative. Yes, it was on life support because there are still enough gullible liberals who believe this myth, but this was the knockout punch. New files revealed that career intelligence analysts were aghast that the higher-ups at the FBI and CIA wanted this document included, let alone to be a significant portion of the main body text. They knew it was trash, made notes, and were roundly rejected by the brass. For those wondering, these actions are why ex-FBI chief James Comey is under investigation at the new bureau helmed by Kash Patel. Comey directed that the dossier be a prominent part of the new ICA. The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway and Margot Cleveland have more, and it’s brutal [emphasis mine]:

Senior intelligence officials strenuously fought the demands of former FBI Director James Comey and other Obama intelligence chiefs to include the false and unverified Steele dossier in an official assessment of Russian activities ordered by President Barack Obama in the closing weeks of his presidency, records reviewed exclusively by The Federalist show. The records, which are related to ongoing criminal investigations into Comey and other top intelligence officials for their roles in launching the Russia collusion hoax, provide damning evidence of Obama intelligence chiefs’ malfeasance beyond the explosive information released Wednesday by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. […] “Based solely on what we DO know now, my bottom line is this – unless FBI is prepared to provide much better sourcing – I believe this should NOT be included in the paper,” one official wrote, caps and all. Noting that the document had not been formally issued as an FBI product, the official stressed it suffered from “POOR SOURCE TRADECRAFT,” had “extremely sketchy” sourcing, and “simply does not meet normal [intelligence community] standards.” […] Former FBI Director James Comey’s demand the ICA include the Steele dossier helped Brennan develop the false but explosive narrative that Russia interfered in the 2016 election in order to help Trump. Intelligence officials immediately pushed back on including the dossier in the ICA, with one senior official recorded as saying, in materials reviewed exclusively by The Federalist, that the fact that the source was paid at first by an “anti-Trump Republican, and later a different Democrat client” meant the author knew what his clients wanted. He “clearly had a motive to pass along info, however poorly sourced, since it generated revenue,” the official warned. Intelligence officials also worried that Steele had relied on sub-sources whose identity and credibility were unknown to the FBI. The concern was validated in January 2017 when interviews with the primary subsource, Igor Danchenko, showed the document’s scurrilous allegations lacked credibility. Rather than admit their error, FBI officials continued to defend their use of the dossier for years and hid Danchenko’s identity from congressional scrutiny by hiring him as an informant. […] The previously unreported records reviewed by The Federalist also showed the FBI stressing that since the Steele dossier was already “out there,” it should be included in the body of the ICA. A senior intelligence official eviscerated the argument, responding: “Just how ‘out there’ is it? All we know for sure is that much of the content of the document appeared in [Mother Jones] in October and a copy of something is in Sen. McCain’s hands.” The senior official added that including the dossier in the ICA would essentially confirm the salacious reporting, punctuating his point by comparing the Steele reporting to a December 12, 2016 National Enquirer story headlined, “MUSLIM SPIES IN OBAMA’S CIA!” That article included quotes from sources alleging that the agency had 55 double agents, so the analyst asked rhetorically if that detail should be included in an intelligence assessment as well.

It was all in vain. Assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division Bill Priestap and disgraced ex-counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok were all behind following Comey and the larger IC’s directive of weaponizing the Steele Dossier to maximum effect, even if it was riddled with disinformation and knowingly false intelligence. There is no Russian consulate in Miami, as noted in the file.

This document was included and then leaked to the media to create maximum chaos for the incoming Trump administration in 2017. They knew it. We knew it, but the press always points to the official stamp. Now that we have all the documents with the same official markings, these individuals want us to either ignore or move on. That’s not going to happen. What transpired here is worthy of capital punishment for those involved.

There must be a strong deterrent against this from ever happening again: the most extensive intelligence operation in American history was executed against the American people because whiny liberals were made about the 2016 election.

How depraved is that?

