Watch This GOP Senator Cook the WSJ Over the Trump-Epstein Birthday Card Hoax

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) wasn’t haven’t any of The Wall Street Journal’s fake news nonsense over the Trump-Epstein birthday hoax. The publication tried to spark another Russian collusion hoax-like media frenzy with this cockamamie story about how Donald Trump typed a birthday message to Jeffrey Epstein for the latter’s 50th birthday in 2003. The whole story stinks, not least because when the White House asked the Journal to produce a copy of the note, they wouldn’t. And they couldn’t—they admitted they didn’t possess it. The article mentioned the birthday card, but didn’t publish it.

Advertisement

The Ohio Republican appeared on CNN, criticizing host Kaitlin Collins for devoting most of her program to this hoax. Moreno added that the story is a distraction from what seems to be an endless stream of wins: we have lower inflation, lower gas prices, stability worldwide, the most secure border in American history, and passed a bill that cut taxes, kicked illegals off Medicaid, and fully funded Trump’s immigration enforcement measures.

WATCH: Senator @berniemoreno absolutely torches the con job from WSJ.



"This story is a tabloid sensation...You spent half of your show already talking about a fake story that the Wall Street Journal published. This isn't what journalism is intended to be." pic.twitter.com/c8tA5Tnvse — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 18, 2025

JUST IN - U.S. Ambassador to Turkiye says Israel and Syria have agreed to a ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/oDvqiPO681 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 18, 2025

So let me get this straight:



– Trump is getting his agenda through

– Republicans are out-raising Democrats

– The House & Senate maps favor the GOP



We’re not just witnessing the Golden Age unfold. We’re on track to own it for the next 3.5 years. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 19, 2025

“You spent half of your show already talking about a fake story that the Wall Street Journal published. This isn't what journalism is intended to be,” he added.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!