Anti-ICE Protesters Aghast at Who Was Telling Them to Disperse in Portland

This is fantastic. Anti-ICE clowns protesting outside of a federal facility got the shock of their lives: the message ordering them to disperse was not from any officer at this location. It was Donald Trump’s voice telling them to get the hell out of there. The crowd seemed stunned at first, with one woman wondering if that was Donald Trump’s voice.

Advertisement

As agents gathered to move the crowd out, some weirdo on a motorcycle is heard to say that an alternative plan is to convince the ICE agents to disrobe and have an orgy—I’m not kidding. It’s on video. As agents moved in, these leftist clowns are shouting that they’re not following the law. It’s a relatively low-key confrontation, as the protesters did clear out to make way for a convoy of vehicles leaving the facility:

Portland, Ore. — Federal police officers enraged anti-ICE agitators after using a Donald Trump impersonation voice to issue official orders to vacate ICE facility property. pic.twitter.com/M8V4nViiYW — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 16, 2025

Anti-ICE militants told me they are growing impatient with Tom Homan’s alleged pending arrival. pic.twitter.com/Zf778y2zDc — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) July 16, 2025

It's who’s there that’s funny—the most deranged, crunchy, and white leftists willing to engage in domestic terrorism on behalf of illegal aliens. It’s the perfect representation of the Democratic Party base, which has become overtaken by white progressives who are beyond unhinged. It wasn't so long ago that a dozen of these folks tried to ambush and assassinate ICE agents.

U.S. Attorney Nancy Larson announced that multiple anti-ICE activists planned a deadly ambush against agents, leading to multiple arrests and charges of attempted murder. pic.twitter.com/Y45RHiWIyf — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 8, 2025

These people are nuts:

🚨🇺🇸 BREAKING: PORTLAND ICE BUILDING HIT WITH EXPLOSIVES



At least 4 ICE agents were injured as the crowd launched explosives straight at the building.



Things got so heated, agents drew their weapons and pointed them into the crowd, unsure who might strike next.



Officials say… https://t.co/DGuYxQV4BU pic.twitter.com/lBN9ab7hSg — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 15, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!