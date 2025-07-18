Why the Left Will Be the Ones Melting Down Over the WSJ's Trump-Epstein...
Tipsheet

Anti-ICE Protesters Aghast at Who Was Telling Them to Disperse in Portland

Matt Vespa
July 18, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

This is fantastic. Anti-ICE clowns protesting outside of a federal facility got the shock of their lives: the message ordering them to disperse was not from any officer at this location. It was Donald Trump’s voice telling them to get the hell out of there. The crowd seemed stunned at first, with one woman wondering if that was Donald Trump’s voice. 

As agents gathered to move the crowd out, some weirdo on a motorcycle is heard to say that an alternative plan is to convince the ICE agents to disrobe and have an orgy—I’m not kidding. It’s on video. As agents moved in, these leftist clowns are shouting that they’re not following the law. It’s a relatively low-key confrontation, as the protesters did clear out to make way for a convoy of vehicles leaving the facility: 

It's who’s there that’s funny—the most deranged, crunchy, and white leftists willing to engage in domestic terrorism on behalf of illegal aliens. It’s the perfect representation of the Democratic Party base, which has become overtaken by white progressives who are beyond unhinged.  It wasn't so long ago that a dozen of these folks tried to ambush and assassinate ICE agents. 

These people are nuts:

