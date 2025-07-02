Sean 'Diddy' Combs Pretty Much Beats the Rap in Trafficking and Racketeering Case

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has beaten the rap on some of the most serious charges in the sex trafficking and racketeering case that’s been ongoing for months. If he were found guilty of the most serious charges, the hip-hop artist and music executive likely faced decades behind bars. In a trial that was fraught with some graphic testimony, you’d think he would pursue a plea deal, but Combs stood his ground, went to trial, and came out victorious. He was only found guilty of “transportation for prostitution” (via Fox News):

The jury in Sean "Diddy" Combs' sex trafficking and racketeering trial reached a verdict on all counts Wednesday.

The jury found Diddy not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He was found guilty on both counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. COUNT 1 - RICO: NOT GUILTY COUNT 2 - SEX TRAFFICKING, CASSIE VENTURA: NOT GUILTY COUNT 3 - MANN ACT TRANSPORTATION, CASSIE VENTURA: GUILTY COUNT 4 - SEX TRAFFICKING, JANE: NOT GUILTY COUNT 5 - MANN ACT TRANSPORTATION, JANE: GUILTY A federal RICO violation can result in a 20-year sentence. The transportation to engage in prostitution charge could carry a sentence of up to 10 years, while sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion may carry a 20-year sentence. […] On Tuesday, after nearly 14 hours of deliberation, the jury revealed they had reached a verdict on four of the five counts Diddy faces.

He’s now trying to be released on bail pending sentencing.