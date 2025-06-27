VIP
Trump Saves NATO
VIP
Trump's Press Conference Turned Into an Epic Media Event

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 27, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

I’m fairly certain the press conference this morning wasn’t supposed to be this long. Still, President Donald Trump decided to hold a lengthy press conference, which covered numerous issues, not just the significant Supreme Court win he clinched regarding district courts and their use, or abuse, of nationwide injunctions.  

In a 6-3 ruling in the CASA case, the Court struck down the lower courts’ ability to hand down such sweeping injunctions, though it punted on the issue of birthright citizenship. You can’t win them all, but it was a solid day for the Trump White House. 

Attorney General Pam Bondi joined the president for this conference, where vintage Trump engaged with the media. When asked if he should stay and keep the presser going, the room shouted ‘yes’ in unison.

Of course, this weekend is when the ‘big, beautiful bill, aka the reconciliation package, will be voted on, which Trump touted again from the podium.  

John Fetterman's Remarks About the Dem Candidate for NYC Mayor Hit the Bullseye Matt Vespa
He had this zinger regarding all the economists who predicted doomsday with his tariff policy. One said that Trump likely outsmarted everyone. 

A reporter said, "Your message to critics who think your tariff plan will cause a recession?" 

 The president’s response: Go back to business school.

The president also spoke more about our precision air strikes against Iran that derailed its nuclear program, adding that he’d do it again if necessary.  

He also had a question about whether the judges who pursued him and his family would be held accountable, along with an update on whether there would be a special investigation into the 2020 election.  

Trump loved the question. He didn’t want to go into it too much because the presser wasn’t for that, but added that the 2020 election was rigged, which surely triggered liberal America. 

Also, the camera crew got into it—someone shouted 'Trump 2028.'

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP

