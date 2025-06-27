Trump's Press Conference Turned Into an Epic Media Event

I’m fairly certain the press conference this morning wasn’t supposed to be this long. Still, President Donald Trump decided to hold a lengthy press conference, which covered numerous issues, not just the significant Supreme Court win he clinched regarding district courts and their use, or abuse, of nationwide injunctions.

In a 6-3 ruling in the CASA case, the Court struck down the lower courts’ ability to hand down such sweeping injunctions, though it punted on the issue of birthright citizenship. You can’t win them all, but it was a solid day for the Trump White House.

Attorney General Pam Bondi joined the president for this conference, where vintage Trump engaged with the media. When asked if he should stay and keep the presser going, the room shouted ‘yes’ in unison.

WOW— @PamBondi outlines the STAGGERING facts regarding judicial overreach:



"Activist liberal justices have used these injunctions to block virtually all of President Trump’s policies. To put this in perspective, there are 94 federal judicial districts. 5 of those districts… pic.twitter.com/GvCMjnNbjO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 27, 2025

🚨STAGGERING — 2,711 illegal criminals TODAY have been arrested in this country.



"You should all feel safer now that President Trump can deport ALL of these gangs, and not ONE district court judge can think they’re an EMPEROR over this administration." 👏 - @AGPamBondi pic.twitter.com/mD7rdKwNA6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 27, 2025

AMAZING — @POTUS asks if he should continue taking questions, and the press pool overwhelmingly shouts 'YES!!'



Pres. Trump: "This is the opposite of Biden. Biden would take half a question and leave without answering it."



😂 pic.twitter.com/0m2LPWbkJ3 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 27, 2025

Of course, this weekend is when the ‘big, beautiful bill, aka the reconciliation package, will be voted on, which Trump touted again from the podium.

🚨 @POTUS on the Big Beautiful Bill:



"If I were a Democrat, I'd vote for this bill all day long because its...common sense"



👏🤣 pic.twitter.com/l30OmMSMHS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 27, 2025

LOL — President Trump tells it like it is:



"[Dem. Reps] have Trump derangement syndrome at levels never seen before. Instead of voting for a tax cut, they're voting for a tax increase of 68%...to destroy Medicare and destroy Medicaid, we're voting to make them perfect." 👏 pic.twitter.com/z1OuZd9PcU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 27, 2025

He had this zinger regarding all the economists who predicted doomsday with his tariff policy. One said that Trump likely outsmarted everyone.

A reporter said, "Your message to critics who think your tariff plan will cause a recession?"

The president’s response: Go back to business school.

Reporter: "A leading global economist says your tariff plan may have outsmarted everybody."@POTUS: "This is the best question I've ever been asked."



Reporter: "Your message to critics who think your tariff plan will cause a recession?"



Trump: "Go back to business school."😂 pic.twitter.com/uKmE38IAtA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 27, 2025

The president also spoke more about our precision air strikes against Iran that derailed its nuclear program, adding that he’d do it again if necessary.

TRUMP: WOULD CONSIDER BOMBING IRAN AGAIN — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) June 27, 2025

🚨UNREAL — @POTUS just said our B-2 bomber pilots hit a target the size of a refrigerator door from over 2,000 feet away.



"They actually hit it right in the center, so much smaller than that." 🤯



Our military is UNREAL. 👏 pic.twitter.com/8d34oKF2VS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 27, 2025

He also had a question about whether the judges who pursued him and his family would be held accountable, along with an update on whether there would be a special investigation into the 2020 election.

LOL — President Trump's reaction to a reporter who asks him about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, & if he would appoint someone at the DOJ to investigate the judges who allowed for the political persecution of the president and his family: @POTUS: I love you, who are you?… pic.twitter.com/WdkH8t7SqZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 27, 2025

Trump loved the question. He didn’t want to go into it too much because the presser wasn’t for that, but added that the 2020 election was rigged, which surely triggered liberal America.

Also, the camera crew got into it—someone shouted 'Trump 2028.'