Where's Ayatollah Khamenei?

My congratulations on our dear Iran’s victory over the US regime. The US regime entered the war directly because it felt that if it didn’t, the Zionist regime would be completely destroyed. It entered the war in an effort to save that regime but achieved nothing. — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) June 26, 2025

As reported, the Supreme Leader hadn't been seen in a week, with those close to him cagey about his well-being.





Where is Ayatollah Khamenei? He hasn’t been seen or heard from in a week. He’s being sheltered in a bunker somewhere, though it seems as if Israel and the United States know where he is; President Trump said as much to that effect, adding that he’s being allowed to live for now. Given how Israeli intelligence was able to infiltrate every aspect of Iran’s military and political infrastructure, which allowed them to clip key military members, like the cream of the officer corps of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, simultaneously, they likely do know where the Supreme Leader is being holed up.

Israel has total air supremacy over Iran. Our B-2 Bomber fleet entered Iranian airspace uncontested during Operation Midnight Hammer. If this guy comes up for air, we’ll get him. There’s an Iran-Israeli ceasefire right now; Khamenei could poke his head out and denounce the Great Satan, call for Israel’s destruction, and chant ‘death to America.’ It’s what’s expected, but he hasn’t. Regarding the ceasefire, which had to have his blessing for it to go into effect, Iranian military leaders who are still alive are quite cagey about their interactions with the ayatollah (via NYT):

With the nation watching, the host on Iranian state television asked the question that so many people in Iran — from the political elite to people on the street — were wondering. “People are very worried about the supreme leader,” the host said to an official from Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s office on Tuesday. “Can you tell us how he is?” He noted that viewers had sent a flood of messages asking the same thing. But the official, Mehdi Fazaeli, the head of Mr. Khamenei’s archives office, did not give a straight answer. Instead, Mr. Fazaeli said that he, too, had received numerous inquiries from officials and others worried about the ayatollah after the furious bombing campaign by Israel and the United States. “We should all be praying,” Mr. Fazaeli said. “The people who are responsible for protecting the supreme leader are doing their job well,” he added. “God willing, our people can celebrate victory next to their leader, God willing." Mr. Khamenei, who has the final say on key decisions in Iran, has not been seen publicly or heard from in nearly a week, despite the extraordinary crisis that his country has faced. […] His absence has surprised and unnerved everyone from political insiders to the general public. Mohsen Khalifeh, the editor in chief of Khaneman, a daily newspaper focused on real-estate development, said in an interview that Mr. Khamenei’s “days-long absence has made all of us who love him very worried.” Acknowledging a possibility that two weeks ago would have seemed unthinkable, Mr. Khalifeh added that if Mr. Khamenei were dead, his funeral procession would be “the most glorious and historic.” […] As the supreme leader, Mr. Khamenei has the last word on all major state matters. As the commander in chief of the armed forces, he would be expected to approve any military decision as significant as the attack on the American base or the cease-fire deal with Israel. The cease-fire agreement, requested by President Trump and mediated by the emir of Qatar, appears to have been brokered swiftly. Yet senior military commanders and government officials have been evasive about whether they have met or spoken with Mr. Khamenei in recent days.

Still, others quoted in the article, some children of IRGC officers, claim that Tehran, not trusting Israel, is keeping the Supreme Leader in the bunker, where he weighs in on all state matters. This has led to much anxiety within Iran and reportedly led to the beginnings of factional break-offs among the remaining political and military officers in the government.

Is he dead? Is a coup coming? The world’s largest state sponsor of terror got pounded for days by Israel, and then we swooped in and obliterated their nuclear weapons program. If Khamenei is dead, it's no great loss for the world, but I’d feel we’d see a mad dash by some group to consolidate power if the Supreme Leader is dead or deposed.