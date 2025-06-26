UN Atomic Energy Watchdog Chief Confirms Trump's Air Strikes Wrecked Iran's Nuclear Capabi...
Nancy Pelosi's Body Language Says Everything About the Latest Trump Impeachment Push
Kari Lake *Went There* When This Dem Rep Tried to Come After Her...
Iran's Supreme Leader Just Issued the Most Delusional Statement Ever
50 Cent Offers to Pay for Zohran Mamdani to Leave New York After...
This Isn't Iraq… and It Ain’t Even Close
Planned Parenthood Takes Major Hit After SCOTUS Ruling
Cammack's Offices Evacuated Over Death Threats. Here's the Report That Triggered Pro-Abort...
Here's What Trump Had to Say About Netanyahu's Corruption Trial
In Backing Mamdani, Nadler Compares His Win to Obama's in 2008
VIP
Trump Administration Unloads on the Miami Herald for Their Spin on Efforts to...
Trump's Triumphs
Here’s Why Hegseth Tore Into the Fake News Media This Week
'Squad' Members React to Trump's Expletive-Laced Remarks About Iran, Israel
Tipsheet

Pete Hegseth Dropped a Bunker Buster on the Fake News Media This Morning

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 26, 2025 11:05 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Oh, man, grab some popcorn and bourbon for this smackdown. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth held an early morning press conference at 8:00 AM to discuss the follow-up to Operation Midnight Hammer, which reportedly damaged Iran's nuclear capabilities. The bunker buster bombs did their job, destroying the centrifuges at Fordow. 

Advertisement

This comes after 36 hours of abject fake news about the strikes, with CNN and others touting a leaked low-confidence, top-secret intelligence report claiming that Iran’s nuclear program wasn’t set back. The same terrible ‘Russian collusion and Hunter Biden laptop is Russian disinformation’ reporters launched the salvo, which got slapped down by facts. First, this operation was carried out successfully with near-total secrecy, and this report claims it did nothing in less than 24 hours. It didn’t pass the smell test. Second, whoever leaked it wasn’t privy to the details of the operation at all. It was chum for the rabidly anti-Trump media, and they took it hook, line, and sinker. They can’t stand a president who knows how to lead. Period.  

Hegseth took some extended time to obliterate the media this morning, going all yakuza on them for their serially inaccurate and laughably biased reporting on the strikes. He wrecked them with a Massive Ordnance Penetrator:  

Recommended

Kari Lake *Went There* When This Dem Rep Tried to Come After Her at a Committee Hearing Matt Vespa
Advertisement

You, and I mean specifically YOU, the press,  you cheer against Trump so hard, it's in your DNA and in your blood to cheer against Trump, because you want him not to be successful so bad, you have to cheer against the efficacy of these strikes. You have to hope maybe they weren't effective." 

"Maybe the way the Trump administration is representative isn't true. So let's take half truths, spun information, leaked information, and then spin it, spin it in every way we can to try to cause doubt and manipulate the mind, the public mind, over whether or not our brave pilots were successful." 

"How many stories have been written about how hard it is to, I don't know, fly a plane for 36 hours? Has MSNBC done that story? Has Fox?  Have we done the story how hard that is?" 

"There are so many aspects of what our brave men and women did that because of the hatred of this press corps are undermined because people are trying to leak and spin that it wasn't successful. It's irresponsible." 

"You're undermining the success of incredible B-2 pilots and incredible F-35 pilots and incredible refuelers and incredible air defenders who accomplished their mission." 

"How about we talk about how special America is, that only we have these capabilities? I think it's too much to ask, unfortunately, for the fake news. So we're used to that." 

Advertisement

It didn’t stop there: the defense secretary read the real reports on the air strikes, which demonstrated the mission’s success. It would be good news for Trump, so they likely buried it. Besides Hegseth putting on a clinic for the media on how to do their jobs, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Dan Caine demonstrated the power of a bunker buster, along with providing another recap of the operation and its objectives. 

Advertisement

Also, the media still can't get out of their own way:

Advertisement

Poor Jen Griffin:

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP IRAN LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kari Lake *Went There* When This Dem Rep Tried to Come After Her at a Committee Hearing Matt Vespa
Planned Parenthood Takes Major Hit After SCOTUS Ruling Leah Barkoukis
The Democrat Theater Kids Are Playing to an Empty House Kurt Schlichter
50 Cent Offers to Pay for Zohran Mamdani to Leave New York After Learning About His Tax Plan Jeff Charles
Nancy Pelosi's Body Language Says Everything About the Latest Trump Impeachment Push Matt Vespa
Help New York City Kill Itself Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Kari Lake *Went There* When This Dem Rep Tried to Come After Her at a Committee Hearing Matt Vespa
Advertisement