Here's the Question That Sent Nashville's Dem Mayor Running for the Hills

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 19, 2025 6:50 AM
Nashville’s Democratic Mayor Freddie O’Connell might have doxed federal immigration officers. Given how this party is reckless and out of control when they’re not in power, it wouldn’t shock me if this was an intentional release by the mayor’s office. It’s quite the whiplash we have here: liberals, who were masking cultists on everything from rioting to covid, are now against masks because federal agents wear them as they’re enforcing immigration laws. It’s necessary because unhinged leftists target these agents and their families. That’s a public safety issue, something Democrats know very little about.  

Congress is investigating whether O’Connell obstructed federal agents from executing immigration enforcement operations. This all stems from Executive Order 30, which, according to Fox 17 Nashville, “requires Metro departments, including police, to report all immigration-related communications to the Office of New Americans. That information is then made available to the public.”  

Soy boy mayor here thinks enforcing immigration law is more troublesome than this alleged doxing incident. When pressed by the network, the man ran away like a scared wombat:

The controversy continues to grow after Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s office published — and later removed — the names of federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Despite the backlash, Mayor O’Connell is standing by his decision, insisting the release was not intentional and should not be seen as an attempt to target federal agents. 

“I’m far more concerned about the overall dynamic we have about unmarked, unidentifiable, masked people whisking people into vehicles,” he added, criticizing what he described as a lack of transparency in ICE enforcement tactics. 

What a clown. 

