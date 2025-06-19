US Attorney Escapes Knife Attack From Deranged Illegal Alien in Albany

Illegal aliens have got to go. I know you know this, but for those who think these people should say—cough* liberals cough*–they’re now attacking federal officials. United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III of the Northern District of New York escaped a knife attack from a deranged illegal alien from El Salvador who chased Mr. Sarcone through Albany. He was able to seek refuge in a Hilton lobby, where the assailant, Saul Morales-Garcia, continued to shout at Sarcone but later retreated. The US attorney then called the police, later walking back onto the street to get Morales-Garcia’s attention; Sarcone feared he’d kill an innocent bystander if he were allowed to slip away.

Morales-Garcia then turned around and charged at Sarcone again. By then, the police had arrived, and order was brought to the situation—a knife was recovered at the scene. Police say Sarcone’s actions to keep Morales-Garcia occupied with him probably saved lives (via DOJ):

Tuesday June 17, after leaving his office in downtown Albany, United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III was the victim of a life-threatening incident. Saul Morales-Garcia, an illegal alien from El Salvador, who entered the United States in 2021 after a prior deportation, lunged at Sarcone while brandishing a knife and yelling aggressively in a foreign language Sarcone could not readily identify. Sarcone ran to the lobby of the Hilton Hotel and Morales-Garcia stopped and still shouting in a foreign language turned and started to walk away. Sarcone immediately contacted Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple Sr. Sarcone went back to the street and maintained a safe distance and yelled out to Garcia-Morales to gain his attention to prevent Morales-Garcia from disappearing as Sarcone believed an innocent person would be killed by Morales-Garcia. Before law enforcement arrived, Morales-Garcia charged at Sarcone again screaming and yelling at Sarcone in a foreign language while wielding the knife to make a slitting-the-throat gesture at Sarcone. Sarcone again ran to the lobby of the Hilton where again Morales-Garcia stopped, turned and began to walk away but was apprehended when Sheriff’s deputies arrived. Morales-Garcia was taken into custody and the knife was recovered. Sarcone was physically unharmed, but emotionally rattled and stated, “I felt an obligation to the public as the chief Federal law enforcement officer in the district that includes the city of Albany. I feared for my life but I couldn’t let this individual harm and potentially kill others.” Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said: “U.S. Attorney John Sarcone’s selfless actions likely saved lives.” Morales-Garcia was charged with attempted second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and menacing in the second degree and remanded without bail. He made an appearance in Albany City Court yesterday and an order of protection was issued for Sarcone. Morales-Garcia may also face federal charges; the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Homeland Security Investigations are involved in the ongoing investigation.

Enough now. If you’re here illegally, you have to go.