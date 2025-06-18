Want to Guess How Long JD Vance's BlueSky Account Lasted?

Vice President JD Vance decided to create an account on Bluesky, a social media refuge of sorts for Trump-deranged liberals who couldn’t handle Twitter becoming a bastion of free speech, free ideas, and no longer censoring conservatives speaking the truth. It was an offshoot project from Twitter’s Jack Dorsey. When Elon Musk bought Twitter, more progressives raced into it. It’s not a real competitor of Twitter, but Vance decided to join, and it lasted no more than 20 minutes. He got banned:

Just set up my page on @bluesky, hope to see you guys there! pic.twitter.com/5cgjyMF8su — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 18, 2025

JUST IN: It appears Bluesky has reinstated JD Vance's account https://t.co/W9US7NHKEd pic.twitter.com/eEWUOO5L3U — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 18, 2025

Vice President @JDVance was banned from Bluesky, literally less than 20 minutes after starting an account there. pic.twitter.com/09Q82ML4aV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 18, 2025

BREAKING: Vice President J.D. Vance’s Bluesky account has been suspended just minutes after his first post. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) June 18, 2025

They banned @JDVance faster than Tim Walz could say “Command Sergeant Major.” https://t.co/UbeYsHGa7j pic.twitter.com/d3hN2i9tA1 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 18, 2025

Maybe this was an expected reaction, though one would think it would take longer than the cooking time for a frozen pizza to ban the vice president. Also, they banned the vice president—what kind of Mickey Mouse operation does that have running over there?