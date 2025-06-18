How Ted Cruz Responded to Tucker Carlson's Ridiculous 'Gotcha' Clip
Want to Guess How Long JD Vance's BlueSky Account Lasted?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 18, 2025 8:30 PM
AP Photo/John Locher

Vice President JD Vance decided to create an account on Bluesky, a social media refuge of sorts for Trump-deranged liberals who couldn’t handle Twitter becoming a bastion of free speech, free ideas, and no longer censoring conservatives speaking the truth. It was an offshoot project from Twitter’s Jack Dorsey. When Elon Musk bought Twitter, more progressives raced into it. It’s not a real competitor of Twitter, but Vance decided to join, and it lasted no more than 20 minutes. He got banned: 

Maybe this was an expected reaction, though one would think it would take longer than the cooking time for a frozen pizza to ban the vice president. Also, they banned the vice president—what kind of Mickey Mouse operation does that have running over there? 

