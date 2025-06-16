GOP Senator Shuts Down a CBS News Host's Talking Points on LA Riots...
We Have More Details About the Salt Lake City 'No Kings' Protest Shooter. It's a Little Odd.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 16, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The ‘No Kings’ protest in Salt Lake City, Utah, turned into a nightmare as shots rang out and a bystander was killed. Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, 39, was killed by the event's “peacekeeping team,” which was responding to the shooter. That individual was later discovered hiding among protesters in an alcove of a building with other rally attendees. 

Sam Hernandez, a rally attendee, saw this person had a rifle in his bag; the butt stock was visible in his bag, which led to him wresting the weapon away and alerting police. Law enforcement acted quickly and apprehended the suspect. It’s all on video.  

In total, four people have been arrested in connection to this incident. They were all either rally attendees or participated in the event in some capacity. SLC Police also said their officers were not responsible for the incidental death at the event. The suspect, however, did not fire the weapon. A lot more needs to be fleshed out here (via The Salt Lake Tribune): 

Sam Hernandez had talked with the man a few minutes earlier on the street, and had seen the stock of a rifle in his backpack. Now he told the protesters gathered in the corner that he thought the man had a gun. 

When no one reacted, Hernandez did. 

Without thinking, he said in an interview with The Salt Lake Tribune Sunday, he walked over to who police later identified as Arturo Gamboa and said, “You have a gun in your bag,” while he grabbed the backpack away. 

“He tried to grab it a little bit. ... but I grabbed it and I held it out for the police,” Hernandez said. 

A video posted by Jan-Michael Paul on Reddit shows Hernandez saying loudly, “This is a rifle right here,” and then flagging down nearby police: “Hey! This guy, I just grabbed this from this guy. He’s right there!”

[…] 

At a Sunday news conference, Salt Lake City Police Chief Brian Redd confirmed Gamboa had been discovered hiding with protesters. 

“The crowd actually pointed him out to law enforcement,” Redd said, “and their actions were heroic.” 

Redd said officers found an AR-15 style rifle and a gas mask inside the backpack. 

The police chief said investigators believe a man who was apparently part of the event’s “peacekeeping” team had fired the shot that ultimately killed Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, a 39-year-old Clearfield man who was participating in the march. 

According to police, two “peacekeepers” saw Gamboa move behind a wall along the route of the downtown procession and retrieve a rifle, and they tried to intervene. 

[…] 

Gamboa was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County jail on suspicion of murder — although investigators said he did not fire the weapon, Redd said at the news conference. 

An arresting officer alleged in a probable cause statement that Gamboa acted with “a depraved indifference to human life” and his conduct led to Ah Loo’s death. Salt Lake County prosecutors ultimately will decide what charges, if any, Gamboa will face. 

As SLC Police Chief Brian Redd said many times, they’re still investigating. We’ll keep you posted.

