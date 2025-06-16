The Full Kill List of MN Dem Shooter Suspect Has Been Revealed. It's...
We Have More Details About the Salt Lake City 'No Kings' Protest Shooter....
So, the MN Dem Shooting Suspect Never Worked for a Private Security Firm?
We Voted to Deport Every Single One of Them
VIP
There’s a Special Place in Hell for Nancy Pelosi
Trump Just Keeps Winning On Inflation
Democrats' Chickens Coming to Roost
Did You Catch What Was Funny About Canadians Holding Their Own 'No Kings'...
VIP
A Scary Question Has Emerged for Americans After Israel's Attack on Iran
Fire in the Sky
The Trump Years: Golden Escalator to Golden Age
Ending the Deep State’s Inversion Matrix Is the Key to America’s Future
Democrat Senator Suggests That the Motivation Behind the Minnesota Shooter Was Abortion
The Constitution Is Louder Than Schumer’s Fear Mongering
Tipsheet

GOP Senator Shuts Down a CBS News Host's Talking Points on LA Riots in Less Than 90 Seconds

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 16, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

CBS News’ Margaret Brennan had another rough go of it on Sunday, which is becoming a theme here. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) was a guest. He’s back after being vindicated with his 2020 New York Times op-ed which argued for the deployment of federal troops into American cities when the entire summer that year was rife with leftist mayhem. It caused heartburn among the media, it led to an NYT editor resigning, and Cotton branded as a madman.  

Advertisement

Flash-forward to 2025, we have a real president in the White House again, another wave of riots engulfing Los Angeles, this time over Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, and Trump did what he likely wanted to do five years ago: deploy the National Guard to quell the unrest. He also moved the Marines into the city. They’re protecting federal buildings and aiding local law enforcement. And that’s what teed up Cotton to deliver the body slam. 

Brennan asked about Cotton’s latest op-ed appropriately titled "Send In the Troops, for Real." She did not like how the Arkansas Republican characterized the Left going off the rails to keep illegal aliens in the country. Liberals are hurling Molotov cocktails, rocks, bricks, and other projectiles at police. They stormed a local ICE facility in Portland over the weekend. It’s out of control, and Cotton didn’t budge. 

Recommended

The Full Kill List of MN Dem Shooter Suspect Has Been Revealed. It's Bizarre. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The CBS News host went on to say that LAPD had the ability to control this chaos without federal help. Cotton repeated the police chief’s remarks that the department was totally overwhelmed before Trump federalized the California National Guard.  

And that’s game. 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS RIOTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Full Kill List of MN Dem Shooter Suspect Has Been Revealed. It's Bizarre. Matt Vespa
We Voted to Deport Every Single One of Them Kurt Schlichter
We Have More Details About the Salt Lake City 'No Kings' Protest Shooter. It's a Little Odd. Matt Vespa
So, the MN Dem Shooting Suspect Never Worked for a Private Security Firm? Matt Vespa
Democrats' Chickens Coming to Roost William Marshall
Did You Catch What Was Funny About Canadians Holding Their Own 'No Kings' Protests? Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Full Kill List of MN Dem Shooter Suspect Has Been Revealed. It's Bizarre. Matt Vespa
Advertisement