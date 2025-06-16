GOP Senator Shuts Down a CBS News Host's Talking Points on LA Riots in Less Than 90 Seconds

CBS News’ Margaret Brennan had another rough go of it on Sunday, which is becoming a theme here. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) was a guest. He’s back after being vindicated with his 2020 New York Times op-ed which argued for the deployment of federal troops into American cities when the entire summer that year was rife with leftist mayhem. It caused heartburn among the media, it led to an NYT editor resigning, and Cotton branded as a madman.

Flash-forward to 2025, we have a real president in the White House again, another wave of riots engulfing Los Angeles, this time over Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations, and Trump did what he likely wanted to do five years ago: deploy the National Guard to quell the unrest. He also moved the Marines into the city. They’re protecting federal buildings and aiding local law enforcement. And that’s what teed up Cotton to deliver the body slam.

WATCH: Sen. Tom Cotton SHUTS DOWN Margaret Brennan's hectoring over the "language" of his WSJ op-ed pic.twitter.com/c33NUQkq1l — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) June 15, 2025

Brennan asked about Cotton’s latest op-ed appropriately titled "Send In the Troops, for Real." She did not like how the Arkansas Republican characterized the Left going off the rails to keep illegal aliens in the country. Liberals are hurling Molotov cocktails, rocks, bricks, and other projectiles at police. They stormed a local ICE facility in Portland over the weekend. It’s out of control, and Cotton didn’t budge.

The CBS News host went on to say that LAPD had the ability to control this chaos without federal help. Cotton repeated the police chief’s remarks that the department was totally overwhelmed before Trump federalized the California National Guard.

And that’s game.