Are US Forces Assisting in the Defense of Israel?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 13, 2025 4:00 PM
Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne/US Navy via AP

Israel is bracing itself for an ongoing missile attack from Iran. Israeli forces pummeled Iran last night, destroying its nuclear sites along with clipping the nation’s top political and military leaders. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps was decimated in the surgical airstrikes; the Iranian Air Force also had its top officers eliminated. Retaliation was inevitable, but let’s cool the jets on wider war talk: anyone who could mount something of this nature in Iran is dead. 

As Iranian terror rains down from above for now, Israel’s Iron Dome is doing its best, though some missiles have regrettably gotten through this shield. Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that US forces are assisting in the defense of the Jewish state from Iranian attacks. More assets are being deployed to the region:

This is a developing story. We'll update accordingly if things change. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP IRAN ISRAEL

