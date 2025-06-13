Are US Forces Assisting in the Defense of Israel?

Israel is bracing itself for an ongoing missile attack from Iran. Israeli forces pummeled Iran last night, destroying its nuclear sites along with clipping the nation’s top political and military leaders. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps was decimated in the surgical airstrikes; the Iranian Air Force also had its top officers eliminated. Retaliation was inevitable, but let’s cool the jets on wider war talk: anyone who could mount something of this nature in Iran is dead.
Insane footage showing interceptions earlier over Tel-Aviv in Central Israel. pic.twitter.com/dV7ut9Wi40— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 13, 2025
JUST IN - Pentagon orders destroyers, including USS Thomas Hudner, toward the Eastern Mediterranean — POLITICO— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 13, 2025
As Iranian terror rains down from above for now, Israel’s Iron Dome is doing its best, though some missiles have regrettably gotten through this shield. Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that US forces are assisting in the defense of the Jewish state from Iranian attacks. More assets are being deployed to the region:
BREAKING: U.S. forces are participating in defeating the Iranian attack on Israel, Israeli official says https://t.co/lbM5mOw0TU— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) June 13, 2025
JUST IN - U.S. forces assist Israel in repelling Iranian attacks — Axios— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 13, 2025
BREAKING: The U.S. military is helping intercept missiles that Iran fired in retaliation at Israel, U.S. official says. - AP— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 13, 2025
Oh no! America helped prevent a major attack on civilian population centers! https://t.co/qMeK1Rk86x— Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 13, 2025
JUST IN - Israeli Defense Ministry headquarters in Tel Aviv struck by Iranian missile — Channel 13— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) June 13, 2025
The command structure of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has been totally decimated, they will likely never recover from this.— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 13, 2025
This is a developing story. We'll update accordingly if things change.
Lots of U.S. assets in the Mid-East:— Aishah Hasnie (@aishahhasnie) June 13, 2025
Two U.S. destroyers in the eastern Med were already there for scheduled deployments. The USS Thomas Hudner guided-missile destroyer is on its way to the Eastern Med now.
per @Liz_Friden
