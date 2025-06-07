We Have Full-Blown Anti-ICE Mayhem in LA Again

UPDATE: The National Guard will be deployed later tonight.

Tom Homan said they are bringing in the National Guard to Los Angeles tonight — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) June 7, 2025

Advertisement

BREAKING — TOM HOMAN SAYS NATIONAL GUARD WILL BE DEPLOYED TONIGHT TO DEFEND ICE AGENTS IN LOS ANGELES



pic.twitter.com/KiOZ4nSSSs — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) June 7, 2025

🚨 FOX NEWS ALERT: Crowds ordered to disperse and arrests made as anti-ICE riots continue in L.A. county in California, reports @CColemanFoxNews and @guypbenson pic.twitter.com/18lavJFzDn — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) June 7, 2025





***

They were AWOL for hours yesterday, but now the Los Angeles Police Department had to be mobilized citywide as anti-ICE clowns ravage the streets. There was mayhem when Immigration and Customs Enforcement carried out their lawful orders to find and deport illegal aliens—leftists didn’t like that, leading to another episode of chaos. These people surrounded and stormed a Department of Homeland Security building, which led to vandalism, and the LAPD was nowhere to be found.

🚨 #BREAKING: Approximately 800 anti-ICE rioters have surrounded and BREACHED a federal law enforcement building, per Asst. DHS Sec @TriciaOhio



AND LAPD IS STILL REFUSING TO RESPOND as the situation continues to devolve



THIS IS INSANE! https://t.co/9QfMtL9pg6 pic.twitter.com/5oyDojuBoO — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 7, 2025

Today, people run wild in the streets, chucking rocks at cars, and sparking another wave of anti-ICE furor. These activists are also being ginned up by fake news; there was no ICE raid. Federal agents are taking people who already have deportation orders, per Bill Melugin:

NEW: Per federal sources, despite local claims, there was no ICE “raid” at a Home Depot in LA today. DHS has a nearby office in Paramount that they are using as a staging area. Protesters found it and began gathering. ICE will conduct targeted enforcement around LA today, serving… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 7, 2025

BREAKING: @FoxNews has obtained intense video showing @CBP agents’ perspective inside their vehicle as it is pelted with rocks while they attempt to leave the anti-ICE protest in Paramount, CA today. You can hear & see the windows & windshield breaking w/ each hit. Federal source… pic.twitter.com/2oo2N4GzU1 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 7, 2025

In case you were wondering how insane Los Angeles residents are:



They won't protest the leaders who let L.A. burn down and refuse to rebuild it...



...but they'll riot over the arrest of child abusing human traffickers and fentanyl dealers. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) June 7, 2025

I’m not sure a cardboard sign that reads “Chinga tu Madre” (“”F**k you” or “F**k your mother”) is the best way to convince people to let you stay https://t.co/eTuZv1XULP — John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 7, 2025

Per federal sources, despite local claims, there was no ICE “raid” at a Home Depot in LA today. DHS has a nearby office in Paramount that they are using as a staging area. Protesters found it and began gathering. ICE will conduct targeted enforcement around LA today, serving criminal judicial warrants and enforcing final orders of removal/deportation orders. CBP and Border Patrol have been brought in to provide security and extra bodies, and a handful of agitators have already been arrested today for allegedly interfering with federal agents. Despite inflammatory statements from local politicians making it sound like ICE is sweeping neighborhoods in SoCal & kicking doors down, they are targeting those who already have a deportation orders or who have criminality that has been signed off on by a federal judge. If others are found with the targets and they are also illegal aliens, they will be arrested too. This is enforcement of bipartisan immigration laws that have been on the books for decades.

Advertisement

🚨 WTF?! LOCAL NEWS car parked near the LA anti-ICE riots today got absolutely decimated by rioters.



They threw cinder blocks through the window and sprayed "F*CK ICE" on the car doors.@MattSeedorff this is RIDICULOUS.pic.twitter.com/nrWezXbjCe — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 7, 2025

BREAKING: Multiple have been arrested in the LA area for ASSAULTING federal agents, Border Patrol confirms.



"You will be arrested and federally prosecuted."



THROW THE WHOLE LIBRARY at these people. No mercy at all. pic.twitter.com/PToiV45cpF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 7, 2025

🚨 They are BURNING the USA flag at the anti-ICE protest in California, on top of waving foreign flags.



Several of these people are probably illegals.



They come here, and then hate our country.pic.twitter.com/0UTiYnVFN3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 7, 2025

A message to the LA rioters: you will not stop us or slow us down. @ICEgov will continue to enforce the law.



And if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) June 7, 2025

🚨 #BREAKING: HUGE amounts of federal agents have moved in and are DIRECTLY CONFRONTING rioters in Los Angeles



This place is looking like a WARZONE.



MASS ARRESTS! NOW!



🎥 @IRT_Media pic.twitter.com/rolvSqLvvQ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 7, 2025

🚨 WHY IS THIS GUY NOT BEING ARRESTED?



He is OPENLY ATTEMPTING TO KlLL federal agents in Los Angeles



THIS IS INSANE. pic.twitter.com/sOBehSg9tV — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 7, 2025

Advertisement

U.S. Marshals are under attack on the streets of Los Angeles



Neither of the Los Angeles Sheriff nor the Los Angeles Police Department is assisting the outnumbered federal officers



If this isn’t civil war-ish I don’t know what is



pic.twitter.com/ZWPcr9inTO — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) June 7, 2025

If you live in the central part of LA County - I'd say anywhere roughly in this circle - I'd stay home completely or get out of town, especially near the known hot spots: Santa Monica, anywhere in a 5-mile radius of DTLA, Westwood, Paramount, etc. it's gonna get bad https://t.co/w59QwqcV9R pic.twitter.com/q4cQAgGn4o — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) June 7, 2025

Riot season... Feds, we want you to come in and stop this nonsense. Just like in 2020, Newsom will hesitate activating the National Guard... do everything you can do to quell this https://t.co/KrDTwLk14c — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) June 7, 2025

You just knew it wouldn’t end yesterday. Here’s the DHS response to that shambolic day. It took LAPD two hours to arrive on the scene:

Last night, over 1,000 rioters surrounded a federal law enforcement building and assaulted ICE law enforcement officers, slashed tires, defaced buildings, and taxpayer funded property. It took the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) 2 hours to respond. Our ICE enforcement officers are facing a 413% increase in assaults against them. Disturbingly, in recent days, ICE officers’ family members have been doxed and targeted as well. These riots in Los Angeles and increased assaults on ICE officers come after Democrat politicians, including Hakeem Jeffries, Mayor Wu of Boston, Tim Walz, and Mayor Bass of Los Angeles, have villainized and demonized ICE law enforcement. “The violent targeting of law enforcement in Los Angeles by lawless rioters is despicable and Mayor Bass and Governor Newsom must call for it to end. The men and women of ICE put their lives on the line to protect and defend the lives of American citizens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Make no mistake, Democrat politicians like Hakeem Jeffries, Mayor Wu of Boston, Tim Walz, and Mayor Bass of Los Angeles are contributing to the surge in assaults of our ICE officers through their repeated vilification and demonization of ICE. From comparisons to the modern-day Nazi gestapo to glorifying rioters, the violent rhetoric of these sanctuary politicians is beyond the pale. This violence against ICE must end.”

Advertisement

I was told this was an act of armed rebellion, an insurrection. In New York City, these leftist revolutionaries tried to block an ICE bus from leaving a federal facility (via NY Post):

Demonstrators try to block ICE van from leaving federal building in Manhattan https://t.co/MKneUNMdgw pic.twitter.com/gAmfESyOx5 — New York Post (@nypost) June 7, 2025

At least five people were arrested Saturday as a mob of nearly 100 protesters cursed at cops and tried to block federal authorities apparently conducting immigration raids in Lower Manhattan, according to police and video from the chaotic scene. The angry, masked demonstrators yelled “motherf–kers” at officers, sat in the roadway, threw objects and even themselves in front of an unmarked white van with tinted windows as it tried to leave 26 Federal Plaza, where the US Immigration Court is housed.

You all know how I think these people should be handled:

The Trump DOJ has issued warnings that anyone who is part of this fiasco will be identified and arrested.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a judge, a member of Congress, or a protestor in Los Angeles:



If you obstruct or assault a law enforcement officer, this Department of Justice will prosecute you. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) June 7, 2025

Advertisement

We are currently seeking information regarding the identity of the person(s) throwing rocks at vehicles conducting critical law enforcement operations.

One of the perpetrators in this video is wearing a helmet, and we’re going to use our investigative tools to locate the… — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) June 7, 2025