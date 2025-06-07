This Dem Senator Did Not Just Say *That* About Abrego Garcia
Tipsheet

We Have Full-Blown Anti-ICE Mayhem in LA Again

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 07, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

UPDATE: The National Guard will be deployed later tonight.

***

They were AWOL for hours yesterday, but now the Los Angeles Police Department had to be mobilized citywide as anti-ICE clowns ravage the streets. There was mayhem when Immigration and Customs Enforcement carried out their lawful orders to find and deport illegal aliens—leftists didn’t like that, leading to another episode of chaos. These people surrounded and stormed a Department of Homeland Security building, which led to vandalism, and the LAPD was nowhere to be found.  

Today, people run wild in the streets, chucking rocks at cars, and sparking another wave of anti-ICE furor. These activists are also being ginned up by fake news; there was no ICE raid. Federal agents are taking people who already have deportation orders, per Bill Melugin:

Per federal sources, despite local claims, there was no ICE “raid” at a Home Depot in LA today. DHS has a nearby office in Paramount that they are using as a staging area. Protesters found it and began gathering. ICE will conduct targeted enforcement around LA today, serving criminal judicial warrants and enforcing final orders of removal/deportation orders. 

CBP and Border Patrol have been brought in to provide security and extra bodies, and a handful of agitators have already been arrested today for allegedly interfering with federal agents. 

Despite inflammatory statements from local politicians making it sound like ICE is sweeping neighborhoods in SoCal & kicking doors down, they are targeting those who already have a deportation orders or who have criminality that has been signed off on by a federal judge.  

If others are found with the targets and they are also illegal aliens, they will be arrested too. This is enforcement of bipartisan immigration laws that have been on the books for decades.

You just knew it wouldn’t end yesterday. Here’s the DHS response to that shambolic day. It took LAPD two hours to arrive on the scene: 

Last night, over 1,000 rioters surrounded a federal law enforcement building and assaulted ICE law enforcement officers, slashed tires, defaced buildings, and taxpayer funded property. It took the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) 2 hours to respond.   

Our ICE enforcement officers are facing a 413% increase in assaults against them. Disturbingly, in recent days, ICE officers’ family members have been doxed and targeted as well.  

These riots in Los Angeles and increased assaults on ICE officers come after Democrat politicians, including Hakeem Jeffries, Mayor Wu of Boston, Tim Walz, and Mayor Bass of Los Angeles, have villainized and demonized ICE law enforcement.   

“The violent targeting of law enforcement in Los Angeles by lawless rioters is despicable and Mayor Bass and Governor Newsom must call for it to end. The men and women of ICE put their lives on the line to protect and defend the lives of American citizens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Make no mistake, Democrat politicians like Hakeem Jeffries, Mayor Wu of Boston, Tim Walz, and Mayor Bass of Los Angeles are contributing to the surge in assaults of our ICE officers through their repeated vilification and demonization of ICE. From comparisons to the modern-day Nazi gestapo to glorifying rioters, the violent rhetoric of these sanctuary politicians is beyond the pale. This violence against ICE must end.” 

I was told this was an act of armed rebellion, an insurrection. In New York City, these leftist revolutionaries tried to block an ICE bus from leaving a federal facility (via NY Post): 

At least five people were arrested Saturday as a mob of nearly 100 protesters cursed at cops and tried to block federal authorities apparently conducting immigration raids in Lower Manhattan, according to police and video from the chaotic scene. 

The angry, masked demonstrators yelled “motherf–kers” at officers, sat in the roadway, threw objects and even themselves in front of an unmarked white van with tinted windows as it tried to leave 26 Federal Plaza, where the US Immigration Court is housed. 

You all know how I think these people should be handled: 

The Trump DOJ has issued warnings that anyone who is part of this fiasco will be identified and arrested. 

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

