Elon Musk Seems to Be Retreating Big League After Massive Blow-Up With Trump

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 07, 2025 6:30 AM
I want to get past the Elon Musk-Donald Trump blow-up. It was a headache we didn’t need, although it was entertaining. The reactions and memes were terrific, but it’s time to settle down. Elon has numerous grievances against the president’s staff. Trump isn’t happy Musk did a full-court press against his reconciliation package. A lot is happening behind the scenes; some are confirmed, some not, and it’s typical DC drama. Musk went off the rails. Trump was remarkably reserved. The Tesla CEO was the one who dropped the nuke about why the Epstein Filed were being slow-walked: Trump is on them.  

We don’t know that, and there’s a reason why Elon has now deleted a ton of tweets from his very public spat with the president, which captivated DC, the media, and the country this week:

Is it a retreat? It appears so, though a lot of the stuff Elon is deep-sixing was outright insane. Trump isn’t seeking revenge nor wishing Elon ill. He hopes he ends up okay; he said he wasn’t well but seems set on moving on. There are bigger fish to fry, and both men can distinguish signals from noise. But they’re still human, as Musk noted. 

Maybe there can be a peace deal between the two, but for now, it’s over. Reports of a détente between Musk and Trump on Friday were shot down that day. There was no phone call, and there are no peace talks right now. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

