Why Bill Maher's Interview With This Filmmaker Was So Fervid

If you don’t know David Mamet, he’s one of Hollywood's sharpest screenwriters and filmmakers. He’s also been defrocked for abandoning liberalism, which he did around the 2008 election. He left the herd before it became infected with the ‘woke’ virus. You know his work if you’ve watched The Untouchables, Glengarry Glenn Ross, Hannibal, and Wag the Dog. The good news is that Mr. Mamet was successful enough that he doesn’t need to worry about being homeless. He can’t be canceled so he can go on Bill Maher’s podcast for twelve rounds with the liberal HBO host and comedian.

Advertisement

David Mamet didn’t come to play nice.



The legendary playwright—one of the few in Hollywood to openly support Donald Trump—sat down with Bill Maher on Club Random and wasted no time lighting the place up.



Right out of the gate, Maher made it clear he wasn’t happy with Mamet’s… pic.twitter.com/RRb6HPYkR7 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 1, 2025

The tension continued to build, culminating in a fiery clash over January 6, one of Maher’s favorite subjects.



But not today.



Maher tried to frame Trump as the catalyst for the riot, arguing that the former president’s refusal to concede was to blame.



Mamet didn’t buy the… pic.twitter.com/xFgJPDrQGi — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 1, 2025

That’s when the temperature really rose.



Maher immediately pivoted to familiar Democratic talking points: court challenges, government commissions, cybersecurity panels—all of which, he claimed, proved the election was legitimate.



“It was tested in court like 60 times. It was… pic.twitter.com/c66RL9yFLo — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 1, 2025

The pair would agree on the ‘woke’ stuff, but things got testy when the 2020 election came up. On immigration and January 6, Mamet wasn’t giving an inch and ended up arguably steamrolling Maher (via Twitchy):

This weekend, that conservative was playwright David Mamet, a former liberal, who was a guest on Maher's Club Random podcast. Mamet pulled no punches and delivered a walloping to Maher on several topics, including the 2020 election, January 6, and immigration. You might want to hide the kids, because this was almost as bad a beating as the one George Foreman handed to Joe Frazier in 1973. And the best part is that Mamet did it without ever raising his voice once. […] Maher resorts to his usual bullet points, citing all of the cases that were thrown out, but conveniently omitting that most were thrown out on the basis of standing, not on their merits. Mamet was having none of that. […] 'The most fair, honest election we've ever had.' Sure, it was, Bill. Sure, it was. But Mamet didn't take that bait and, instead, cited all of the ways OUTSIDE of the votes that Democrats stole 2020. And there were countless instances of that, which Maher had no response to.

Mamet was spot-on about immigration and how these rogue lefty district judges are out of control:

The discussion eventually shifted to immigration, where the two clashed again—this time over Trump’s handling of the southern border.



Maher accused the Trump administration of ignoring court orders, saying, “They’re not obeying judges’ orders. That is unconstitutional.”



Mamet… pic.twitter.com/aDmrDtsIr2 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 1, 2025

Advertisement

Well, that was fun.