There's No Way Joe Biden Actually Tweeted This
Dave Portnoy's Pizza Review in Canada Took a Ridiculous Turn
ICE Raid in Minneapolis Devolved Into a Total Brawl Between Federal Agents and...
Did Hakeem Jeffries Just Threaten ICE Agents?
VIP
Bono’s Deep Thoughts Are Even Worse Than His Last 35 Years of Music
The Human Rights Campaign
Focus on the Family Fighting Back Against False Smear It Is a 'Hate...
End-Stage Liberalism: Boulder’s Flames Expose the Left’s Fatal Delusion
VIP
Miller Addresses Paul's Criticism of the BBB
The Partisan Media Hates Any Praise of Trump's Broad Media Access
Accurately Diagnosing America’s Health Spending Crisis
Check Out Florida's Crash Course on Communism
Trump Will Punish California for Trans Travesty
The Hispanic Middle Breaks Free
Tipsheet

Why Bill Maher's Interview With This Filmmaker Was So Fervid

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 04, 2025 6:55 AM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

If you don’t know David Mamet, he’s one of Hollywood's sharpest screenwriters and filmmakers. He’s also been defrocked for abandoning liberalism, which he did around the 2008 election. He left the herd before it became infected with the ‘woke’ virus. You know his work if you’ve watched The Untouchables, Glengarry Glenn Ross, Hannibal, and Wag the Dog. The good news is that Mr. Mamet was successful enough that he doesn’t need to worry about being homeless. He can’t be canceled so he can go on Bill Maher’s podcast for twelve rounds with the liberal HBO host and comedian. 

Advertisement

The pair would agree on the ‘woke’ stuff, but things got testy when the 2020 election came up. On immigration and January 6, Mamet wasn’t giving an inch and ended up arguably steamrolling Maher (via Twitchy): 

Recommended

ICE Raid in Minneapolis Devolved Into a Total Brawl Between Federal Agents and Angry Locals Matt Vespa
Advertisement

This weekend, that conservative was playwright David Mamet, a former liberal, who was a guest on Maher's Club Random podcast. Mamet pulled no punches and delivered a walloping to Maher on several topics, including the 2020 election, January 6, and immigration. 

You might want to hide the kids, because this was almost as bad a beating as the one George Foreman handed to Joe Frazier in 1973. And the best part is that Mamet did it without ever raising his voice once. 

[…] 

Maher resorts to his usual bullet points, citing all of the cases that were thrown out, but conveniently omitting that most were thrown out on the basis of standing, not on their merits. Mamet was having none of that. 

[…] 

'The most fair, honest election we've ever had.' 

Sure, it was, Bill. Sure, it was. 

But Mamet didn't take that bait and, instead, cited all of the ways OUTSIDE of the votes that Democrats stole 2020. And there were countless instances of that, which Maher had no response to. 

Mamet was spot-on about immigration and how these rogue lefty district judges are out of control: 

Advertisement

Well, that was fun.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

ICE Raid in Minneapolis Devolved Into a Total Brawl Between Federal Agents and Angry Locals Matt Vespa
There's No Way Joe Biden Actually Tweeted This Matt Vespa
Dave Portnoy's Pizza Review in Canada Took a Ridiculous Turn Matt Vespa
Did Hakeem Jeffries Just Threaten ICE Agents? Matt Vespa
The White House Had a Fitting Post About the Family of Boulder Terrorist Being Deported Matt Vespa
Why People Are Upset Over AOC's Response to the Horrific Boulder Terrorist Attack Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
ICE Raid in Minneapolis Devolved Into a Total Brawl Between Federal Agents and Angry Locals Matt Vespa
Advertisement