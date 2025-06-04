Why Bill Maher's Interview With This Filmmaker Was So Fervid
Tipsheet

There's No Way Joe Biden Actually Tweeted This

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 04, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Yesterday was Jill Biden’s birthday. You must wish Lady Macbeth many happy returns lest you risk her wrath. Also, she’s his wife—these things are mandatory. Is it sweet? I don’t know—did Joe even post this? It was on his Twitter account, but the man can’t remember anything. It’s another game where we ask whether Joe is even alive.

The reactions to the post have been hilarious.

It dovetails with the Easter incident, in which it seemed like the former aging, braindead president was photoshopped into the family picture.

Joe Biden’s declining health and ensuing cover-up has been a topic of discussion for years. We knew he was cooked while the media and the Democrats tried to lie about Joe’s condition. The CNN debate obliterated all doubts that Biden could do the job. So, given his mental state, anything is suspect here. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

