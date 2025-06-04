There's No Way Joe Biden Actually Tweeted This

Yesterday was Jill Biden’s birthday. You must wish Lady Macbeth many happy returns lest you risk her wrath. Also, she’s his wife—these things are mandatory. Is it sweet? I don’t know—did Joe even post this? It was on his Twitter account, but the man can’t remember anything. It’s another game where we ask whether Joe is even alive.
The reactions to the post have been hilarious.
Happy birthday, Jilly. I love you. pic.twitter.com/JV9zVUY1d6— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 3, 2025
Jill 100% posted this. pic.twitter.com/hDeQ7HUNDJ— Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) June 4, 2025
Jill posted this, didn’t she? pic.twitter.com/ohiItNFwlP— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 3, 2025
Happy birthday, Jilly. PAUSE.— Jayroo (@jayroo69) June 3, 2025
Love Joe. REPEAT THE LINE.
Did an auto pen write this for you?— 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) June 3, 2025
Shut up Autopen.— Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 4, 2025
Joe Biden did not write this post.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 4, 2025
A 23 year old woke staffer kid did.
It dovetails with the Easter incident, in which it seemed like the former aging, braindead president was photoshopped into the family picture.
We wish everyone celebrating today a peaceful and joyful Easter. pic.twitter.com/GQNsdZNaw1— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 20, 2025
Joe Biden’s declining health and ensuing cover-up has been a topic of discussion for years. We knew he was cooked while the media and the Democrats tried to lie about Joe’s condition. The CNN debate obliterated all doubts that Biden could do the job. So, given his mental state, anything is suspect here.
