There's No Way Joe Biden Actually Tweeted This

Yesterday was Jill Biden’s birthday. You must wish Lady Macbeth many happy returns lest you risk her wrath. Also, she’s his wife—these things are mandatory. Is it sweet? I don’t know—did Joe even post this? It was on his Twitter account, but the man can’t remember anything. It’s another game where we ask whether Joe is even alive.

The reactions to the post have been hilarious.

Happy birthday, Jilly. I love you. pic.twitter.com/JV9zVUY1d6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 3, 2025

Happy birthday, Jilly. PAUSE.



Love Joe. REPEAT THE LINE. — Jayroo (@jayroo69) June 3, 2025

Did an auto pen write this for you? — 🇺🇸 MAGA Michelle S 🇺🇸 (@MAGAMichelleS69) June 3, 2025

Shut up Autopen. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 4, 2025

Joe Biden did not write this post.



A 23 year old woke staffer kid did. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 4, 2025

It dovetails with the Easter incident, in which it seemed like the former aging, braindead president was photoshopped into the family picture.

We wish everyone celebrating today a peaceful and joyful Easter. pic.twitter.com/GQNsdZNaw1 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 20, 2025

pic.twitter.com/Q6PtaILuJw — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) April 21, 2025

Joe Biden’s declining health and ensuing cover-up has been a topic of discussion for years. We knew he was cooked while the media and the Democrats tried to lie about Joe’s condition. The CNN debate obliterated all doubts that Biden could do the job. So, given his mental state, anything is suspect here.