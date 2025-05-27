The FBI Is Reopening a Slew of Investigations That Died on the Vine Under Biden

Three investigations haven’t been resolved, and some of the conclusions were frankly unbelievable. We don’t know who left cocaine near the Situation Room during the Biden presidency. In the world's most secure office/residence, the Secret Service couldn’t determine who was responsible. It was ludicrous—the same with the leak of the Dobbs opinion that sent liberal America into a rage. And let’s not forget the DC pipe bomber, which got swept under the rug. The FBI announced all three investigations are going to be reopened, per Deputy Director Dan Bongino:

Advertisement

🚨#BREAKING: The FBI has officially reopened its investigations into three high profile unresolved scandals: the January 6th D.C. pipe bomb incident, the discovery of cocaine inside the White House, and the unprecedented leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion that overturned… pic.twitter.com/hXuwrBgAiC — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 26, 2025

Thanks for following this account and allowing us to update you about what we’re doing at your FBI. A few updates:



-The Director and I will have most of our incoming reform teams in place by next week. The hiring process can take a little bit of time, but we are approaching that… — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) May 26, 2025

The Director and I will have most of our incoming reform teams in place by next week. The hiring process can take a little bit of time, but we are approaching that finish line. This will help us both in doubling down on our reform agenda. Shortly after swearing in, the Director and I evaluated a number of cases of potential public corruption that, understandably, have garnered public interest. We made the decision to either re-open, or push additional resources and investigative attention, to these cases. These cases are the DC pipe bombing investigation, the cocaine discovery at the prior administration’s White House, and the leak of the Supreme Court Dobbs case. I receive requested briefings on these cases weekly and we are making progress. If you have any investigative tips on these matters that may assist us then please contact the FBI. The Director and I have done only one media interview together. We decided early on to limit our media footprint overall in order to keep the attention on the work being done. There are both positives and negatives to this approach. We have chosen to communicate, in writing, on this platform to fill some of the inevitable information vacuums. I try to read as much of your feedback as possible but the workday is busy, and my office is a SCIF with limited phone access. In response to feedback, both positive and negative, from our interview last week we will be releasing more information which will further clarify answers to some of the questions asked in the interview. Thank you for all of your support. God bless America and all those who defend Her.

Still, while Hunter Biden should be nervous, since it wouldn’t be a shock if the cocaine belonged to him, his daddy pardoned him for all crimes he may or may not have committed between 2014-2024. If Ed Martin decides to trash them, who knows what could happen. Martin is investigating the Biden pardons and use of the autopen which might not have been used with the former president’s knowledge.