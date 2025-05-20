How Trump Responded to Biden's Prostate Cancer Diagnosis Could Lead to Another Lib Meltdown

President Trump took some questions from the press during a medal ceremony, where he dropped this line about Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis. He, like many, is quite shocked that this wasn’t revealed sooner, given that it takes years for prostate cancer to metastasize to your bones. He called the news very sad that it’s reached “stage 9.”

Advertisement

🚨President Trump just reacted to Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis!



"It's very sad. I'm surprised that the public wasn't notified a long time ago...I just had my physical...I think that test is standard..." pic.twitter.com/vGUiPQQVlW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 19, 2025

Trump on Biden cancer diagnosis: "I think it is very sad actually. I am surprised that the public wasn't notified a long time ago because to get to stage nine that takes a long time." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 19, 2025

Trump says also "I think that test is standard to pretty much anybody getting a physical." He adds that "frankly, anybody running for president should, you know, take a cognitive test." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 19, 2025

Yessir, that's the quote. Though, Biden has stage 4. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) May 19, 2025

Oh man, the freak-out over this is going to be hilarious. https://t.co/xTwrXdqaa4 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 19, 2025

It's a remark that would likely lead to a liberal meltdown, and it did. It was the usual suspects but muted because the issues about the initial Biden health cover-up are now compounded by the fact that Joe had cancer for years, and it wasn’t disclosed.

Donald Trump has stage 9 stupid. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 19, 2025

Imagine if Biden talked about "stage 9" cancer. It would be 24/7 news. Yet, nothing to see here, folks. Move along now. pic.twitter.com/RKgbbsGwPE — Shawn Fluharty (@WVUFLU) May 19, 2025

Trump just said Biden has stage 9 cancer. There’s no such thing. But hey, this is the same guy who said windmills cause cancer. What a fuc*ing moron.

pic.twitter.com/AWeN7QHXEj — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 19, 2025

This is one of the more disgusting videos I’ve seen. Biden just announced his cancer diagnosis and Trump is dabbling in conspiracy theories and bragging about his own medical tests.



Oh, and there is no “stage 9” cancer. pic.twitter.com/popf65OpQS — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 19, 2025

THERE IS NO STAGE 9! Trump on Biden's cancer diagnosis: "I'm surprised that the public wasn't notified a long time ago, because to get to stage 9, that's a long time ...”—but stage 9 doesn’t exist… there is only stages 1-4 (maybe a stage 0 for some).

pic.twitter.com/BAKgU6GJnz — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) May 19, 2025

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel noted that Biden likely had cancer in 2021, the start of his presidency. This cancer doesn’t get to stage four in 100-200 days.

The president's comments came during a ceremony handing out the first-ever Medals of Sacrifice to members of Florida law enforcement who were killed in the line of duty last year (via CBS12):

The three Palm Beach County deputies who died in the line of duty last year were honored Monday by President Donald Trump who presented their loved ones with the nation’s first-ever Medals of Sacrifice. In November 2024, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Luis Paez, Deputy Sheriff Ignacio “Dan” Diaz, and Deputy Sheriff Ralph “Butch” Waller died after they were struck while on the side of Southern Boulevard, in Loxahatchee. "The three officers we recognize today were close friends, who were really close friends and colleagues,” President Trump said. “Together, they dedicated their lives to protecting the people of Palm Beach County and well beyond. They were beloved by everyone and respected by all.” Prior to the presentation, President Trump described the deputies’ reputation within the Sheriff’s Office, their roles serving in the presidential motorcades, and how honored he was to attend their memorial service last year.