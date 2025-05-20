After Prostate Cancer Diagnosis, Ex-Biden Staffers Start Spilling More Details...And It's...
Tipsheet

How Trump Responded to Biden's Prostate Cancer Diagnosis Could Lead to Another Lib Meltdown

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 20, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Trump took some questions from the press during a medal ceremony, where he dropped this line about Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis. He, like many, is quite shocked that this wasn’t revealed sooner, given that it takes years for prostate cancer to metastasize to your bones. He called the news very sad that it’s reached “stage 9.”  

It's a remark that would likely lead to a liberal meltdown, and it did. It was the usual suspects but muted because the issues about the initial Biden health cover-up are now compounded by the fact that Joe had cancer for years, and it wasn’t disclosed. 

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel noted that Biden likely had cancer in 2021, the start of his presidency. This cancer doesn’t get to stage four in 100-200 days.  

The president's comments came during a ceremony handing out the first-ever Medals of Sacrifice to members of Florida law enforcement who were killed in the line of duty last year (via CBS12): 

The three Palm Beach County deputies who died in the line of duty last year were honored Monday by President Donald Trump who presented their loved ones with the nation’s first-ever Medals of Sacrifice. 

In November 2024, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Luis Paez, Deputy Sheriff Ignacio “Dan” Diaz, and Deputy Sheriff Ralph “Butch” Waller died after they were struck while on the side of Southern Boulevard, in Loxahatchee. 

"The three officers we recognize today were close friends, who were really close friends and colleagues,” President Trump said. “Together, they dedicated their lives to protecting the people of Palm Beach County and well beyond. They were beloved by everyone and respected by all.” 

Prior to the presentation, President Trump described the deputies’ reputation within the Sheriff’s Office, their roles serving in the presidential motorcades, and how honored he was to attend their memorial service last year.

