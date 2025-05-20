There's No Way This Latest Statement From Biden's Team About the Cancer Diagnosis Is True

Former President Joe Biden revealed that he was diagnosed with stage four metastatic prostate cancer on Sunday. It set off another wave of scrutiny regarding a man whose health issues were covered up by Democrats and the media. It’s why this story isn’t going away—cancer diagnosis or not. The levels of this scheme to deceive the public and perpetuate fraud are beyond criminal. We knew the mental health cover-up was sinister, finally exposed for all to see when Biden imploded against Donald Trump in the CNN debate last June.

Now, we have this cancer news. Was Joe sick when he was president? The answer is ‘yes.’ There’s no way prostate cancer that metastasizes to your bones is on a 100-200-day timeline. That’s scientifically impossible; Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel even noted on MSNBC that Biden likely had cancer at the start of his presidency. The former president was not only mentally cooked but had cancer, and no one knew.

BREAKING: A Biden spokesperson claims President Biden’s “last known PSA,” which is a screening that can be used to find prostate cancer, was in 2014.



The Biden team is trying to do damage control now, adding that Joe was not diagnosed while serving as president. Yeah, because you people never tested him. His last prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test was done in 2014. I’m sure you know the obvious problem: These people lie. They’ve lied for years, and we’re supposed to trust them now. Please. This little statement will do nothing since it’s clear Biden wasn’t tested in office for an obvious reason: they didn’t want a paper trail. (via NY Post):

Former President Joe Biden last underwent a Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) blood test, one of the most common ways to screen for prostate cancer, in 2014 while he was serving as Barack Obama’s vice president, a spokesperson for his office announced Tuesday. “Prior to Friday, President Biden had never been diagnosed with prostate cancer,” the rep went on in response to speculation that the 82-year-old had been secretly diagnosed while in office. Sunday’s announcement that Biden had an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer shocked longtime members of the Democrat’s inner circle, some of whom expressed befuddlement to The Post that the disease could advanced to such a stage without being detected. […] White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, a longtime friend of the Bidens, made no mention of performing a PSA in his report on Biden’s most recent physical exam while president, conducted in February 2024. “I think the likely scenario, knowing Kevin O’Connor pretty well, is that they had a discussion on what a PSA test is, and they decided not to do one because it would likely be elevated and cause a story, since a lot of older men have high PSAs that are false positives,” a long-serving aide to Biden told The Post Monday. “A blood test has a paper trail. They probably just didn’t do the test. I think it would leak if he had a PSA test they tried to bury.”

They knew he was mentally aloof—a cancer diagnosis would be the ballgame. The latter happened no matter what, so I think it’s time to own it. We all know how this movie ends, kids. This con job is over. You lied. You tried to keep a mentally degraded man suffering from cancer in office. Not only that, but you were also preparing for him to die if re-elected.

A sacrifice on the altar of Democratic politics. These people are savages.