Tipsheet

Watch CBS News' Margaret Brennan Get Schooled by Robert Gates on the NSC's Mission

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 19, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

CBS News’ Margaret Brennan had another rough go at it on Face the Nation. The host, who blamed freedom of speech and the press for the Nazi Holocaust, tried to drum up controversy about the National Security Council and reports that President Trump is suspicious—rightly—of the intelligence community. Isn’t that a problem? 

Former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates slapped down the panic porn, adding that the NSC is the president’s personal foreign policy team. Should loyalty be a prerequisite to joining this crew? Absolutely.  

It’s the only currency in this town, Margaret. She seemed aghast that Gates would even use the word loyalty regarding this subject. If you can’t support and defend the president’s policies, you must go—it’s that simple.  

Gates' motto in the NSC was "be loyal or be gone."

Brennan tried to press again, wondering if those feelings of loyalty should veer into questions about the 2020 election or Trump’s views on the Justice Department.  

There are some different definitions of loyalty, she added with a pained look on her face.  

“If you hold views that are unacceptable to the president…but you don't belong inside the White House complex,” said Gates. 

I think you need to give the president your honest views on things, on the subjects that you're in charge of. And it may be unwelcome to him, but he needs to hear different perspectives and different points of view. Being loyal doesn't mean pulling your punches in terms of the policy debate, but once the president's made a decision, then you have to salute."

It's not that hard, and these liberal media clowns know that. When their people are in charge, these questions are seldom asked. That’s why we knew their game. We see it, as does everyone else. The overt bias is why the legacy press is dying; we cannot wait until it does. 

And you knew she was going to get into it with Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the 59 South African farmers we accepted as refugees. Now, the media wants to ask questions about the people we’re letting in—it’s laughable. You’re too late, guys. Also, it’s 59 people. Biden and the Democrats let in millions, allowed them to commit heinous crimes, and you people covered it up. 

Sit down, all of you. 

Your moment of zen:

Of course, she does, but it's not going to happen. 

