Latest Harvard Poll on the Economy Has to Just Devastate Dems

If Democrats thought their week of misery was over, think again. They were besieged by the media, ironically, over Joe Biden’s mental health care cover-up—all their answers were either weak sauce or unsatisfactory. Why? They all knew this man was cooked. It’s also something you cannot make up: the media and the Democrats spent years covering for Joe Biden, and now they’re talking about the scheme they orchestrated to gaslight the public. It’s the TEMU version of Inception, and it sucks.

So, as they grapple with this public relations nightmare that never ends, especially since we have a two-tiered cover-up—Biden’s people hid that he has prostate cancer—they’re going to get walloped again with the latest poll from Harvard. The Biden trend of a braindead economy is over—Americans see robustness returning to the giant that is the US of A:

BREAKING: For the first time since July 2021, a majority of Americans rate the economy as "strong," according to a new Harvard/Harris Poll











And that’s a Harvard poll, so add three to five more points, and it’s probably more inside the ballpark. Democrats created this mess. Their scheme to hide Joe Biden’s sickly nature is partially why they’re out of power and viewed miserably by voters. There are other things, but they’re peddling the old playbook that doesn’t work; they tried to bust out MS-13 members but stopped after Abrego Garcia was exposed as a human trafficker, gangbanger, and wife-beater. They tried to storm the ICE detention facility at Delaney Hall in Newark, New Jersey. This center houses child rapists, MS-13 members, and other dregs of society, also known as the Democratic Party base.

They don’t know how to behave, act, or message. They have no leader, so expect some old talking point about how the economy is being run into the ground or how egg prices are still high (fact check: they’re not).

We keep winning; they keep losing.

MAGA.