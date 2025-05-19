A Medical Doctor Dropped a Bombshell on MSNBC About Biden's Cancer Diagnosis

After that statement, there are going to be congressional hearings. There’s got to be a reason because we have yet another Joe Biden medical issue that the Democrats covered up. After facing damning anecdotes about his deteriorating mental health, including the release of some of the Robert Hur tapes where it’s now for all to see that Joe Biden did forget when Beau died, we learned the former president has an aggressive prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones. It was an obvious pivot to dampen the incrimination stories of the Biden mental health cover-up. Instead, it only magnified this con job.

Advertisement

There’s no way this cancer reached this level out of the blue. You’ve had to have it for years. So, did he have cancer when he was president? When did he know, and how long did he know it? And are the usual suspects involved in this cover-up?

It’s a cover-up—Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, Rahm’s brother, an oncologist and a fellow at the left-wing Center for American Progress, admitted on MSNBC. Though he didn’t say it outright, he told host Joe Scarborough that cancer doesn’t metastasize to your bones in 100-200 days. Dr. Emanuel said that Biden had had this cancer for years, likely at the start of his presidency in 2021.

🚨ON MSNBC: Joe Biden had cancer during his presidency.



There’s no disagreement about that. pic.twitter.com/ZZX7usy7Ie — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 19, 2025

"Oh yeah. [Biden] did not develop it in the last 100, 200 days. He had it while he was president, he said. “He probably had it at the start of his presidency in 2021. Yes, I don't think there's any disagreement about that."

Biden was the president of the United States. The health of this person is checked every year. He's at an age where a prostate exam is done annually. Did the White House medical staff not know or miss this? Doubtful. Emanuel isn't a fan of the test regarding accuracy, but he also added that if Biden had taken it, there would've been obvious signs of trouble (via RCP):

MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Grasping at every straw here—is it possible he had the test? Can this test miss it?



DR. ZEKE EMANUEL: The answer is, of course, but given the fact that he has an annual exam, the test is unlikely to miss it, given the fact that it’s a Gleason 9, which means it’s pretty wild-looking in the sense that, underneath, it doesn’t look like a normal prostate cell. It looks like a prostate cancer cell, which looks more, you know, atypical.



It’s not likely that his prostate-specific antigen, his PSA, which is the test we’re talking about, would have been in the normal range. It would have been elevated above four, and that does say you should do something about it. Now, you might test it again a few months later and see if the number has gone up or gone down, that you’ve gotten an aberrant reading for one reason or another, but that doesn’t seem likely in this situation. Either they didn’t test for it, or they tested for it, didn’t report it, and we didn’t get the information as a public.

And now, there are more questions because, in that same segment, Emanuel said that for the president, it's best to test more, not less. You also can't take the president's blood; everything is based on consent. So, did Biden refuse to be rested? Is that indeed what happened, or did Lady Macbeth intervene? Presidents Bush and Obama both had prostate exams while in office.

So, Biden’s 2022 slip-up about having cancer when he gave some half-coherent speech about pollution and the oil slick on windshield wipers was likely not a mental slip-up, though his staff later said he meant to say skin cancer. It turns out the man likely had prostate cancer, too, and they hid it from the public.

Nothing from Democrats can be trusted. Nothing from Biden’s former staff can be trusted—they all lied. It’s time to haul them up onto the Hill for questions. They thought they could end the questions about Biden's mental health with a cancer news dump. Instead, the mental health cover-up is still news, and the cancer diagnosis has entered the chat as the latest concealment scheme executed by Democrats to keep a sickly, half-brain-dead man in office. But we also know he wasn’t running things. Who was running the country?

Also, Jill Biden, you’re a terrible woman.

And I think we know why he was going to Delaware so often.