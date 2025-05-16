The NYT Buried a Key Paragraph in Their Story About the NYU Student Who Trashed Israel

Logan Rozos trashed Israel and disseminated pro-Hamas propaganda during a graduation ceremony at New York University for the Gallatin School, the arts school within the NYU umbrella. The speech Rozos delivered was not agreed upon, violating the school’s code of conduct. Rozos lied, and while his proto-Nazi student body members loved the speech, along with the terrorists, the school is withholding that diploma. It’s not a free speech issue. It was an antisemitic ambush that cost Rozos dearly.

While diminished, it’s alarming how elite academic institutions have become so engulfed by these antisemitic forces. The historical illiteracy of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is also jarring, though not shocking, as liberals have no grasp of history. Yet, The New York Times did something funny. It’s not a lengthy piece on this graduation nightmare, but it buried the most crucial graf until the end. I wonder why they did that (via NYT) [emphasis mine]:

John Beckman, an N.Y.U. spokesman, said in a statement Wednesday that the university “strongly denounces” Mr. Rozos’ decision to express “his personal and one-sided political views.” The student “lied about the speech he was going to deliver and violated the commitment he made to comply with our rules,” Mr. Beckman said, adding that the university would withhold his diploma as it pursues disciplinary actions against him. That means that Mr. Rozos would not officially be considered graduated until the matter is resolved. […] Mr. Rozos’ speech took place at the graduation ceremony of the Gallatin School, a small liberal arts school within the university. N.Y.U.’s universitywide commencement ceremony was held Thursday at Yankee Stadium. His roughly two-and-a-half minute speech included four sentences that referred to the bloodshed in Gaza. Video of the event showed that he appeared nervous as he began his remarks, saying he had “been freaking out a lot about this speech, honestly.” “The only thing that is appropriate to say in this time and to a group this large is a recognition of the atrocities currently happening in Palestine,” he began. A huge cheer erupted from the audience of hundreds at the graduation, held at the Beacon Theater in Manhattan. He continued by charging that “the genocide currently occurring is supported politically and militarily by the United States, is paid for by our tax dollars and has been livestreamed to our phones for the last 18 months.” He added that he hoped to speak for “all people who feel the moral injury of this atrocity.” Shouts that seemed to oppose the speech erupted as Mr. Rozos was concluding, as he condemned “this genocide and complicity in this genocide.” […] Mr. Rozos identifies himself in professional biographies as “an actor, artist, and gay Black trans man" as well as an advocate for L.G.B.T.Q. people. He made his acting debut in “David Makes Man,” a 2019 television series.

So, Rozos would be hurled off a building by Hamas? If any of these people went to Gaza, they’d be murdered. How does one reconcile siding with people who would kill them? It must be hatred of Jews; that’s what blinds them. No rational being of this stripe of life would support Hamas, who would without doubt murder them if it weren’t for a more intense hatred for the Jewish people. It’s tragically absurd, but that’s the Democratic Party in 2025.

They’re the party of terrorists, illegal aliens, gangbangers, and child rapists. And they wonder why their approval ratings are trash—they support all the wrong things.