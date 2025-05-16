Portions of the Tapes Between Biden and Special Counsel Robert Hur Have Been...
Feds Paid a Visit to James Comey...and Escorted Him to DC Over Trump Assassination Post

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 16, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

You’ve seen the biggest left-wing blowhards fret about this story: federal agents visited former FBI Director James Comey after he shared a pro-Trump assassination post on social media. It was a viral disaster. Also, it was laughably inauthentic—the man tried to pass off this post as a ‘hey, look what I stumbled upon on my beach walk.’ In the sand, shells spelled out “86 47.” It was an apparent reference to killing the president. 

Trump, who has survived two assassination attempts, lambasted Comey, calling him barely competent and a “dirty cop.” He also said that a child would know what that means. Comey was the head of the nation’s most preeminent law enforcement and domestic intelligence agency—he knew what he was doing. He quickly deleted the post but is not out of the woods. The Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service have opened investigations into this matter. The FBI is also involved. Today, federal agents visited Mr. Comey. The Secret Service will escort the ex-FBI chief to its Washington office for an interview (via NY Post): 

Former FBI Director James Comey was interviewed by the Secret Service Friday afternoon after President Trump accused him of calling for the commander in chief’s assassination by posting a photo with a coded message “8647” to his Instagram account. 

Video aired by CNN showed Comey, 64, departing his suburban Virginia home for the interview, held at the Secret Service’s Washington field office. A federal law enforcement source confirmed to The Post that the interview had taken place. 

Comey, who was fired by Trump in May 2017 after serving as FBI director since September 2013, caused an outcry Thursday evening when he posted a photo of seashells arranged in the numerals with the caption: “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.” 

The number “86” is commonly used in the restaurant industry as slang to mean getting rid of something — especially in reference to menu items or unruly patrons. Trump is the 47th president of the United of the States.

Threats against the president are not free speech. It’s against the law, and no one is above it. 

In the House, Republican Study Committee members Reps Laurel Lee (R-FL) and August Pfluger (R-TX) filed a resolution to hold Mr. Comey accountable. 

I think the man might have lost his mind.

***

UPDATE: Lefty commentator Ed Krassenstein was also paid a visit by federal agents. I wonder why:

