Clarence Thomas Nukes National Injunctions
FBI Director Confirms Foiled ISIS Attack on U.S. Soil
Democrats Can't Stop Lying About Medicaid 'Cuts'
Things Just Got a Lot Worse for That German Firm Behind the Fake...
Watch This Trump Official Completely Obliterate Politico Over Abrego Garcia
How James Clyburn Reacted When Asked About Joe Biden's Mental Health. It Wasn't...
VIP
California Democrat Wants Gun Control on Gun Parts
VIP
House Democrat Demonstrates Cluelessness on What Suppressors Do
Did You See the Indicted Wisconsin Judge's Defense?
This Group Wants to Make Sure DEI Is Not Used to Rebuild the...
VIP
Trump Gave Another Update About ‘Taking Over’ Gaza
Weakened Iranian Regime Resorts to Saber-Rattling
Sen. Markwayne Mullin's Response to a WaPo Reporter on That Qatari Jet Was...
There He Goes Again: Cynical Gavin Newsom Repudiates Another Element of His Own...
Tipsheet

Yesterday, RFK Jr. Put Dems in Their Place on Measles and Budgeting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 15, 2025 3:00 PM
Pool via AP

Health and Human Service Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had a whirlwind day yesterday on House Appropriations and the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committees, where he sparred with congressional Democrats. Sure, the soundbites about him saying no one should follow him for medical advice will be misconstrued, but it won’t land a punch.

Advertisement

The media’s influence is dying. They covered up Joe Biden’s mental decline; they misinformed about COVID—spread panic even—and their serial inability to report on the Trump White House accurately has led many to mock and outright disregard them. Also, the current measles outbreaks aren’t new. People not getting vaccinated for measles also isn’t a MAGA thing; rich white coastal liberals were the ones not vaccinating their kids. Yet, regardless of all of that, Mr. Kennedy did well to slap down rumors that HHS is mishandling the measles outbreaks right now and had to explain how budgeting works. He sparred for a lengthy period with Rep. Rossa DeLauro, who looks like the frontman for Jane’s Addiction. Kennedy also aggressively pushed back against the Democrats’ attempt to politicize the health of children. 

Recommended

Clarence Thomas Nukes National Injunctions Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

More from Mr. Kennedy:

Advertisement

Yeah, how dare Kennedy and the Trump administration promote a Make America Healthy Again agenda. 

How dare they?

***

BONUS: The Ben & Jerry's ice cream people were there, very unhappy with Mr. Kennedy, and eventually got tossed from the hearing. 

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Clarence Thomas Nukes National Injunctions Katie Pavlich
Hakeem Jeffries Was Not Prepared for This Question From CNN's Wolf Blitzer Madeline Leesman
Things Just Got a Lot Worse for That German Firm Behind the Fake News Attack on Donald Trump. Jr. Matt Vespa
Hillary Clinton's Weigh-in on the Trump-Qatar 747 Story Blows Up in Her Face Matt Vespa
How James Clyburn Reacted When Asked About Joe Biden's Mental Health. It Wasn't Good. Matt Vespa
Watch This Trump Official Completely Obliterate Politico Over Abrego Garcia Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Clarence Thomas Nukes National Injunctions Katie Pavlich
Advertisement