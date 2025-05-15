Yesterday, RFK Jr. Put Dems in Their Place on Measles and Budgeting

Health and Human Service Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had a whirlwind day yesterday on House Appropriations and the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committees, where he sparred with congressional Democrats. Sure, the soundbites about him saying no one should follow him for medical advice will be misconstrued, but it won’t land a punch.

The media’s influence is dying. They covered up Joe Biden’s mental decline; they misinformed about COVID—spread panic even—and their serial inability to report on the Trump White House accurately has led many to mock and outright disregard them. Also, the current measles outbreaks aren’t new. People not getting vaccinated for measles also isn’t a MAGA thing; rich white coastal liberals were the ones not vaccinating their kids. Yet, regardless of all of that, Mr. Kennedy did well to slap down rumors that HHS is mishandling the measles outbreaks right now and had to explain how budgeting works. He sparred for a lengthy period with Rep. Rossa DeLauro, who looks like the frontman for Jane’s Addiction. Kennedy also aggressively pushed back against the Democrats’ attempt to politicize the health of children.

Sorry, but I’m not cutting this clip. RFK Jr completely puts congresswoman DeLauro in her place and you should see every minute of it.



-First he completely destroys her claim that HHS is not managing measles properly.



-Then he had to explain to a Congress member how BUDGETING… pic.twitter.com/5OYD5N14UN — Anna Matson (@AnnaRMatson) May 14, 2025

RFK Jr. just went NUCLEAR on Democrats for politicizing children’s health.



“Look at our children, they’re the sickest children in the world.”



“Congresswoman DeLauro, you say that you've worked for 20 years on getting food dye out.”



“Then give me credit! I got it out in 100… pic.twitter.com/6K8YYThoBQ — End Tribalism in Politics (@EndTribalism) May 14, 2025

More from Mr. Kennedy:

Dem: WHY ARE YOU TAKING MEDICAID AWAY FROM MY SICK CONSTITUENTS?



RFK: WRONG!

~1 million ppl are claiming Medicaid illegally

~1 million ppl are collecting Medicaid AND Obamacare illegally.

~1 million ILLEGAL aliens are using Medicaid illegally.

-Millions of able-bodied adults on… pic.twitter.com/sBsHeEhspG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 14, 2025

How is RFK fixing the CMS Area Wage Index? (This adjusts Medicare reimbursements based on geographic labor costs-creating disparities that disadvantage rural hospitals)



RFK:

-This is destroying rural healthcare.

-Previous Trump admins tried to make these hospitals financially… pic.twitter.com/paJ9cAaisg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 14, 2025

Dem: GOVERNMENT CUTS ARE BAD WHY ARE YOU CUTTING THE BLOAT😱



RKF: "We're spending 2 trillion dollars a year that we DON'T HAVE. At some point...you have to make cuts...



...I made sure that Head Start was not cut, and the cuts that were done were cuts due to duplication,… pic.twitter.com/Icb23FSY7A — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 14, 2025

RFK: We're going to really focus narrowly on the chronic disease epidemic, and then we're going to make sure the science cannot be corrupted." 👏 pic.twitter.com/lByNTtLDT1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 14, 2025

This Democratic Rep thinks Elon Musk & DOGE just haphazardly said: "computer make 20% cuts"🤡



RFK: The Democratic party narrative is just not true. We weren't cutting thousands of scientists & clinical trials...everything you just said is essentially dishonest." pic.twitter.com/zGlK2UnT3H — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 14, 2025

RKF: trying to explain how the Trump Admin is tackling the disparities in the black maternal health crisis.



Dem: "EXCUSE ME I DON'T NEED THIS RHETORIC ABOUT DONALD TRUMP AND THE LIE THAT HE CARES ABOUT ME AND BLACK PEOPLE."



This is why Congress moves slowly folks. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/zz4JN6H3dk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 14, 2025

Yeah, how dare Kennedy and the Trump administration promote a Make America Healthy Again agenda.

How dare they?

***

BONUS: The Ben & Jerry's ice cream people were there, very unhappy with Mr. Kennedy, and eventually got tossed from the hearing.