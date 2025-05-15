How James Clyburn Reacted When Asked About Joe Biden's Mental Health. It Wasn't Good.

A broken clock is right twice a day. We have multiple occasions of fake news CNN asking Democrats about what they knew about the mental state of Joe Biden, and it hasn’t been pretty. It’s astounding that no communications expert at the party had prepped the top dogs on the Hill for these questions, especially since Jake Tapper co-authored a book about the cover-up. It’s beyond shameless he did that, but that’s for another time.

Advertisement

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) refused to answer the question, instead peddling Democratic National Committee talking points about the GOP reconciliation bill which is worthless since the legislation is still in markup and isn’t finalized. The leaks of the text aren’t final, but the Left need to cling onto something, as all their anti-Trump narratives on the economy have vaporized.

Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) was next at-bat, who undoubtedly saved Joe Biden’s campaign in South Carolina in 2020. Clyburn has been a top Biden ally, but he also refused to answer the question, giving a very Sam Seaborn answer when asked about the former president’s health.

Q: “Was [Biden] capable to run again?”



CLYBURN: “I have no idea. I don't have a medical degree.”

pic.twitter.com/am4qip85XN — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 15, 2025

CNN’s Manu Raju asked Clyburn if he felt Biden could run again.

“I have no idea. I don't have a medical degree,” responded the South Carolina Democrat.

What a mess. It shows the depths to which Democrats were willing to lie to cling to power. It’s why they’re getting slaughtered in the messaging wars. They have no agenda and no leader. It’s a rudderless ship. Everyone willing to step up to the plate has struck out on this question that everyone knew was coming when the entire cover-up was exposed when Biden got creamed by Donald Trump in the June debate.

This party can be trusted again? Please.