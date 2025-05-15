What the Biden Team Did to the Hotline Between DCA and the Pentagon...
Hillary Clinton's Weigh-in on the Trump-Qatar 747 Story Blows Up in Her Face

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 15, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Does she think we don’t remember the slush fund she ran for years and cashed numerous times? Hillary Clinton, the political succubus who won’t go away, decided to ascend from the depths of hell to comment on the Qatar-747 story that Democrats have mainlined for the past few days. But, like black tar heroin, it’s poisoning their bodies since it’s deadly fake news.  

Boeing oversaw manufacturing a new 747 aircraft to be used as Air Force One. They’re behind, which is the real story—this company can’t get its act together. So, Trump contacted a Florida-based defense contractor, who obtained a 747 that the Qatari royal family once used. It’s under consideration to be transferred to the US proper, not Trump, where, if all goes well, it will be retrofitted within a year and used as the new aerial transport for the president of the United States until Boeing can honor its commitment. 

It's not bribery, and it’s not a national security issue, but Hillary opted to weigh in, posting, “No one gives someone a $400 million dollar jet for free without expecting anything in return. Be serious.” 

Lady, Qatar gave your foundation $11 million while you served as Obama’s secretary of state. That whole Clinton Foundation was a funnel from which you could take lavish gifts from the world’s wealthy and powerful, who later cashed in on that favor. The timelines do not lie, especially on the Colombia Free Trade Agreement.  

Mrs. Clinton, you lost 2016 for a reason. These little ‘hey, remember me, how the hell are ya’ drop-ins are annoying, and no one misses you, even Democrats. You weren’t right about anything. Trump won two presidential elections. You have won none. 

