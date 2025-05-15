Dem Megadonor Who Is Fighting Trump’s Agenda Is Quite the Alleged Sexual Harasser

Do you know who Hansjörg Wyss is? Frankly, I did not. At first, it sounded like he was some Nazi war criminal, but he’s not. He’s actually a Temu version of George Soros. He’s a Swiss billionaire who’s been funneling hordes of cash to progressive groups in the United States, whose goal is to derail the Trump agenda, specifically the tax cuts that would benefit working families (via NY Post):

A Swiss billionaire is funneling his money into a pop-up progressive advocacy group claiming to support “working families” and denouncing President Trump’s plans to extend tax cuts as a giveaway to the ultra-rich. Families Over Billionaires, which launched when Trump returned to the White House in January, was set up as a temporary entity to oppose the extension of Trump’s signature 2017 tax legislation — but its “eight-figure” fundraising campaign, through an array of pass-through organizations, is backed by the very wealthy. That’s because the fledgling Families for Billionaires, which doesn’t even have a donation option on its website for the public, is actually a trade name of the massive liberal dark money Sixteen Thirty Fund, according to business records filed in Washington, DC. Sixteen Thirty has received $280 million from the Berger Action Fund, an advocacy group that works with Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss’ eponymous Wyss Foundation, past reports and disclosures from its affiliated groups show.

And what do you think happened to him recently? Remember the ‘Me Too’ moment, or movement, that collapsed once all the creepy men exposed turned out to be liberal, wealthy, and powerful? Les Moonves, the CEO of CBS Corporation, lost his job over this feminist reckoning that mostly shot inside the ship. Too many hand grenades were tossed inside the tent, so this witch hunt went away. Sort of like how Stop Asian Hate died during the COVID pandemic since it was virtually all blacks who were assaulting Asians nationwide.

For Mr. Wyss, who is one of the Democratic Party’s biggest megadonors, he had an appetite for women multiple generations younger than him, and it turned out to be insatiable—to the point where he became an alleged apex sexual harasser. The propositions veered into Roman orgy territory, too—the man reportedly asked if this woman would be interested in a threesome. Wyss even admitted that he’d been cooked if the woman sued him for sexual harassment but proceeded with his abusive campaign. A lawsuit was filed in April, with the San Francisco Chronicle’s wine critic—Wyss owns a winery—reporting on the details. Usually, the legacy press avoids stories like these. The Free Beacon also had a good summary of this alleged mayhem:

Swiss billionaire Hansjörg Wyss, one of the largest Democratic donors in the country, persistently sexually harassed a female employee nearly 60 years younger than him, a lawsuit filed in California alleges. Madison Busby, a former employee at Wyss’s Halter Ranch winery, accuses the 89-year-old businessman of sexual battery, sexual harassment, and retaliation, according to a lawsuit filed April 21 in San Luis Obispo County. Busby, 30, alleges Wyss groped her during their first meeting in 2019, when her husband, Bryce Mullins, managed the Wyss winery. Wyss "placed his hand on Ms. Busby’s butt and groped her" during the encounter and made other lewd remarks, the lawsuit alleges. Busby says Wyss’s propositions escalated after she started working at Halter Ranch in January 2021. "After Ms. Busby was hired, Mr. Wyss began to proposition Ms. Busby and Mr. Mullins to have sex with him, either as a group or with Ms. Busby alone, and Mr. Wyss began trying to insert himself into their sex lives," the lawsuit says. Busby says after years of unwanted propositions, Wyss retaliated against her and Mullins, increasing rent on their home at Halter Ranch and forcing Busby to take a pay cut. She resigned from the winery in July 2024, citing "Mr. Wyss’s ongoing conduct and her own anxiety and distress as the result of that conduct," according to the lawsuit. The Swiss billionaire admitted he was legally exposing himself, telling Busby in May or June of 2022: "If you ever went after me for sexual harassment, you would win," according to the lawsuit. "Despite this admission, Mr. Wyss continued with his inappropriate and harassing behavior," Busby's lawsuit adds. Several prominent Democratic dark money groups could be caught in the crossfire of the sexual harassment allegations against Wyss, who has quietly emerged as the largest foreign donor to U.S. politics in recent years by funnelling a staggering $652 million to liberal advocacy groups across the country through his two nonprofit organizations.

Mr. Wyss is fighting hard against American workers and doubly hard to satisfy his licentious tastes, albeit without the consent of all parties involved. Yeah, he sounds like a globalist clown to me.