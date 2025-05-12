Trump: We're Done Subsidizing Europe's Low Drug Prices
Tipsheet

There's a Serious Problem With David Hogg's Young People Outreach Strategy

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 12, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

David Hogg was a guest on Real Time with Bill Maher last Friday. Still, it’s a sign of the times that he’s the vice chair of the Democratic Party. And by that, I mean, dark times. The Democrats are in their worst shape in 50 years, and this pick won’t save them. Sure, a broken clock is right twice a day, like when Hogg said that Democrats need to reconnect with the white dudes who just want to party and get laid. 

Sam had it first at Twitchy. For once, maybe, ever, Hogg is not wrong. Democrats have long seen the iceberg coming, ever since 2012. They struggled with white men over 40. Now, with wokeism, suffocating snobbery of elitists, and all-around insanity from leftists, no one wants to be a Democrat. 

They’re weirdo clan who think dudes can be women, have a lust to mutilate the genitals of minors, think Hamas are freedom fighters, and want to flood the nation with hordes of people from s**thole countries.  

Maher agreed with Hogg on the male voter points, adding that he feels he can be more candid with those who aren’t on his side of the aisle. There was no walking on eggshells when he had dinner with President Trump, and that was liberating.  

The problem with Hogg’s point is that the Democratic Party is too stupid and too female. Its largest bloc at this point is single, white, college-educated women who are attached at the hip to their cats. They hate the GOP, but also ironically the Democrats. The only thing that they like is DEI nonsense and Ukraine. The youth wing is obsessed with destroying Israel and killing Jewish people.  

So, until they get those wings under control, nothing is going to change. 

